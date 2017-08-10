Israeli Settler 'Deliberately' Runs Over 4 Palestinian Children

Car-ramming incidents between Jewish settlers and Palestinians are common in Israeli occupied territories such as East Jerusalem and West Bank.

An Israeli settler deliberately ran over four Palestinian children today in Silwan, East Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/avAGys4Ixb — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) August 10, 2017

Four Palestinian children were left with multiple wounds after an Israeli settler allegedly run over them in an occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood this week.

Palestinian news agency Ma'an reports the driver fled after "deliberately" targeting the children in Silwan.

The four children were left wounded and rushed to a hospital in Jerusalem for medical assistance. Photos of their injuries were posted online, prompting debate over underreported acts of violence committed by Israeli settlers.

Two of the four children - all aged around six-years-old - were brothers. They have been identified as Hamza and Amir Abu Sbeih.

Israel regularly evicts Palestinians from their homes and demolishes their property in order to build Jewish settlements, mostly in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

This “expansion” by the Israeli government is illegal, as per international law. In fact, in December, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a resolution calling settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem “a flagrant violation under international law.”

The illegal evictions of Palestinians have led to hostilities in the region, including several hit-and-run incidents involving Jewish settlers and Palestinians.

On May 3, an Israeli settler reportedly ran over an 8-year-old Palestinian child, identified as Laith Yousif Shatat, as he was standing outside his school in the occupied West Bank.

