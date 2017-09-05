Israel Keeps Arming Myanmar's Military Massacring Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar's military has indiscriminately killed hundreds of Rohingya Muslims since last October. However, Israel's defense ministry couldn't care less.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are among the world's most persecuted ethnic groups. They are also among the world's most neglected persecuted ethnic groups.

In the latest bout of violence, the United Nations estimates around 120,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar over the past two weeks as Myanmar's military allegedly burned down their entire villages, committed mass rapes, burned people alive and beheaded their children.

To make matters worse, the Burmese government has also blocked UN aid agencies from delivering food, water and medicine to the Rohingyas.

There is increasing criticism from across the globe of Myanmar and its de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who, despite being a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has remained criminally silent over the treatment of the ethnic group.

One country, however, has continued to tighten defense ties with Myanmar, in spite of the alleged genocidal campaign against the Rohingyas.

Haaretz reports Israel is "refusing to halt weapons sales to the regime in Myanmar."

The newspaper noted in 2015, Myanmar purchased Super Dvora patrol boats from Israel. Later, in August 2016, TAR Ideal Concepts, an Israeli defense-contracting firm, posted photos on its website of training with Israeli-made CornerShot rifles, while mentioning they were being used in Myanmar.

In January, Israeli human rights activists, led by Jerusalem-based human rights lawyer Eitay Mack, petitioned the Israeli Supreme Court, demanding it force the Ministry of Defense to stop providing weapons to Myanmar - but to no avail.

Mack later told The Irrawaddy magazine that the Israeli defense ministry responded to the petition, saying it would continue exporting military equipment to Myanmar as they were "approved by the foreign ministry and stood within international law."

While Israel's support of Myanmar's military might be immoral, it isn't surprising. Israel, itself, has been accused of committing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, using military aid provided by the United States.

