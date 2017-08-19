Israeli Minister Says Trump Ties More Important Than Criticizing Nazis

“We need to condemn anti-Semitism and any trace of Nazism, and I will do what I can as a minister to stop its spread. But Trump is the best U.S. leader Israel has ever had.”

Israel doesn't seem to care much about the Jewish community that has recently come under attack in the United States. All it apparently cares about is for the Trump administration agreeing to the Middle Eastern country’s barbaric settlement enterprise.

An Israeli minister, and one of the top aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, invoked the wrath of many in Israel after stating the country should prioritize its terrific relations with President Donald Trump instead of condemning the blatantly racist, neo-Nazi sentiment rearing its head in the U.S.

“Due to the terrific relations with the U.S., we need to put the declarations about the Nazis in the proper proportion,” Ayoob Kara, the communications minister and a vocal Netanyahu supporter, told The Jerusalem Post.

“We need to condemn antisemitism and any trace of Nazism, and I will do what I can as a minister to stop its spread. But Trump is the best U.S. leader Israel has ever had," he continued. "His relations with the prime minister of Israel are wonderful, and after enduring the terrible years of Obama, Trump is the unquestioned leader of the free world, and we must not accept anyone harming him.”

Kara, who sat next to Netanyahu during last week’s mass Likud rally, was not the only one hesitant to condemn the Nazi rally. Netanyahu also came under fire for remaining mum on the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where scores of white supremacists took to streets to protest the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue.

It was only after backlash over his silence that Netanyahu tweeted he was “outraged by expressions of antisemitism, neo-Nazism and racism”.

Many Knesset members have been infuriated by Kara’s comments. MK Nachman Shai, a leader of the Zionist Union and the head of the Knesset caucus on strengthening relations with the U.S., deemed Kara’s comments “nonsense."

“Our relations with the U.S. and with the president are important, but Israel also has a deep obligation to the American Jewish community. This is the time to prove our shared values and make unequivocally clear that Israel will fight antisemitism at any time and any place,” he said.

Meretz chairwoman Zehava Gal-On was certain where Kara’s support for Trump stemmed from.

“Let us lead with moral conviction, not follow those who supported the racist! Because Trump paid lip service to the settlement enterprise, Netanyahu has made him into the messiah and has forgiven him for even the most shocking, homophobic, racist and even antisemitic statements,” she stated.

For many others it was easy to see why the Israeli establishment was not too keen on rejecting anti-Semitic sentiment.

Electronic Intifada co-founder Ali Abunimah wrote: “Israel wants to make sure not to alienate its white supremacist (Nazi) allies. Zionism is toxic.”

Read More Trump Throws Palestine Under The Bus To Appease Netanyahu

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst