US Senators To Israel: Stop Destroying Palestinian Homes

In a surprising move, around 10 U.S. lawmakers came together to tell Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu to stop depriving Palestinian people of their homes.

Over the past couple of years, there has been only one U.S. lawmaker, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who has been demanding Israel to stop destroying and taking away the home of Palestinian people.

Even lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders, who once famously said, “Acknowledging that 700,000 Palestinians were made refugees does not delegitimize Israel,” extended shameful support for Israeli occupation in May.

However, this week, in a surprising move, Feinstein was joined by more colleagues; around ten U.S. senators, including Sanders, who sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu urging him to stop the demolition of two Palestinian villages in the West Bank Sussia and Khan al-Ahmar.

"We write today to urge your government not to demolish the Palestinian village of Susiya and the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar," the senators wrote to Netanyahu. "Instead of forcibly evicting these communities, we encourage your government to fairly re-evaluate Susya's professionally developed master plan and provide the residents of Khan al-Ahmar equal building rights."

For decades, Israel has allegedly used home demolitions as a method to control the Palestinian population in occupied territories. The practice has been labeled illegal by the United Nations.

According to Israeli rights group B'Tselem, thousands of Palestinians have been made homeless via home demolitions.

After the Israeli government recently announced it would demolish some 20 buildings in Susiya, which has been under Palestinian control since the 1830s, Sanders along with Pat Leahy from Vermont, Sen. Dick Durbin (Illinois), Sen. Tom Carper (Delaware), Sen. Al Franken (Minnesota), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), Sen. Jeff Merkley (Oregon), Sen. Martin Heinrich (New Mexico), and Sen. Brian Schatz (Hawaii) teamed up to call out Israel over the impending demolitions.

