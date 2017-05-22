Israeli Telecom Company Mocks Trump Right After His Israel Speech

A recent ad, that mocks President Donald Trump, hit the airwaves just after he delivered a speech in Israel.

President Donald Trump is on his first foreign trip after assuming office in January. In the first spell of his trip he visited Saudi Arabia and then arrived in Jerusalem, Israel.

Just as he arrived in Israel, Bezeq, an Israeli telecom company, released a TV commercial that mocks Trump following his speech in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The 65-second TV commercial promotes the SmartNet Internet security system.

The ad features actor Gidi Gov, who plays an Israeli tourist visiting the White House. During his tour, he skids away from his group and moves to the Oval Office. Just as he ducks into the office he finds a suit, a red tie and a blonde wig placed on the table, which he immediately puts on.

Seconds later, a group of aides, who look visibly worried, inform the pseudo president that “someone’s broken into the internet. It’s the Russians.” As the aides rush him through to a meeting room, the confused tourist keeps uttering (Trump’s favorite) words “tremendous,” “China” and “crooked Hillary.”

The tourist then leaves the aides puzzled after he start speaking in Hebrew. However, after a few moments he concludes his speech in English and says, “Let’s make the internet great again!” The aides breathe a sigh of relief and applaud the imposter president.

After a few seconds, “real Trump” appears in a bathrobe and says in a Trump-like voice, “What the hell is going on?”

The satirical ad comes just in time for Trump’s meeting with the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. While referring to the first stop of his trip, Trump explained, “we just got back from the Middle East.” The statement left his aides in an awkward position as expressions of disbelief pervaded the room after his comment.

After the meeting, he toured the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, home of what is believed to be the tomb of Jesus Christ. He then became the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall, the holiest site for Jewish prayer, where he donned the traditional skullcap and left a note in a crevice.

People on Twitter also noticed the perfect timing the commercial appeared to coincide with Trump’s remarks in Jerusalem.

