Israeli Soldiers Protect Settlers As They Pelt Palestinians With Rocks

The level of hypocrisy is astounding.

An Israeli human rights group, Yesh Din, has released a shocking video showing illegal settlers pelting Palestinians with stones while supremely unconcerned Israeli soldiers watch on.

The footage was shot near the village of Burin in the occupied West Bank territories. According to local Palestinians, the Jewish settlers arrived at the site from the direction of the illegal outpost Givat Ronen, accompanied by soldiers who did nothing but watch as they hurled stones at the Palestinians just a few meters away. The video also shows the faces of both the Israel Defense Forces soldiers and the settlers clearly and Yesh Din has demanded the IDF investigate the behavior of the soldiers carefully.

“This is a very serious incident in which IDF soldiers allowed the criminals to throw stones unhindered,” Yesh Din said in a statement. “The soldiers have the responsibility to prevent violence, and they have the authority to arrest the lawbreakers and hand them over to the police. As they failed to do so, the IDF must investigate their conduct.”

However, despite the visual evidence, IDF denied the soldiers were idly standing by but claimed the settlers arrived to put out a fire and that both Israelis and Palestinians were throwing rocks.

“In contrast to the claims, forces that arrived at the site tried to separate the sides and asked the settlers to stop throwing stones,” the IDF said in a statement. “Later, additional forces were dispatched and put an end to the friction, dispersing everyone present. Let us stress that the incident ended without injuries.”

But as seen from the video, this hardly seems to be the case. IDF also did not say whether the settlers throwing stones were punished. Probably not, if Israel’s biased justice system is anything to go by.

In comparison, if it were Palestinians throwing stones at Israelis, would they even have lived to tell the tale? Probably not, since they don’t even spare Palestinian women who are only clutching their handbags.