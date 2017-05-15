Israel Told Not To Give Intel To Trump Who Allegedly Leaked To Russia

After allegedly disclosing classified information to Russian officials, Trump's relationship with Israeli and European officials may go sour.

After enjoying some love from the media for the unexpected shift on his original Syria policy, President Donald Trump is being once again harshly criticized for having a big mouth. And as it turns out, it seems as if some U.S. allies are even considering not disclosing any classified information to their American counterparts as a result.

Originally, The Washington Post reported that Trump had revealed “highly classified” information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during their visit to the White House. The information came from current and former U.S. officials, the publication added, who said that the fact Trump had been allegedly careless with said information could end up jeopardizing a critical source of intelligence on ISIS, or the Islamic State.

Now, Haaretz reported, Israeli intelligence officials are afraid classified information they would usually share with America may be shared with their enemy, Iran, if Trump ends up being careless about it during another meeting with Russian officials. After all, Israel may have been the source of intelligence Trump shared with the Russians, the New York Times reports.

During a meeting after Trump's inauguration, U.S. intelligence officials allegedly warned their Israeli counterparts that they believed Russia had “leverages of pressure” over Trump. During the exchange, U.S. officials appear to have implied that Israel should “be careful” when sending intelligence information to the Trump White House and the National Security Council (NSC). After this recent episode with Russia, Israeli officials may end up finally acting on these warnings.

But Israel isn't the only one afraid of having a crisis in their hands. According to the Associated Press, European countries may also stop sharing sensitive information with America.

BREAKING: European official to AP: Country might stop sharing intel with US if Trump gave classified info to Russian diplomats. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 16, 2017

For Israeli officials, Haaretz reports, the issue stems from concerns related to Russia's close involvement with Iran. If Trump were to disclose information on Israel's clandestine methods of operation and intelligence sources to the Russian government, officials in Tehran, Iran, would be the first ones to learn about these methods.

In the past, Israel shared these details with America, but now, Israeli officials may choose not to.

Perhaps, what makes this piece of news even more earth-shattering is the fact that cooperation between Israeli and U.S. intelligence communities has intensified over the past two decades, even after President Barack Obama learned that Israel had been spying on the United States for over a decade. It's incredible how having a big mouth can destroy the very fabric of what U.S. officials have taken for granted for so long.

Now, what is left for us is to see how this will play out in the world stage. Will Congress act on fears that Trump's behavior may put America's position in the world in disadvantage? Perhaps. But only if there's pressure coming from the public.