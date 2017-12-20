Damning Video Shows Israeli Army Attacking Palestinian Medical Teams

Four emergency medical staffers have been wounded, ambulances have been attacked four times and medical teams have been denied the freedom to move three times.

A British charity is calling for accountability of Israeli forces for violations against Palestinian medical teams and for the killing of a double amputee, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial Jerusalem decision.

According to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), Israeli army has been hindering the life-saving work of Palestinian medical workers in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by directly attacking them.

In a press release, MAP expressed its concern about the loss of innocent lives and injuries caused by the Israeli occupation forces in Palestinian territories.

"It is vital for health workers to be able to perform their life-saving work without fear of attack," MAP CEO Aimee Shalan said. “Israel must fully engage with all international efforts to promote impartial investigations into attacks on medical infrastructure and workers and pursue accountability when violations are identified to ensure the necessary guarantees for non-repetition.”

MAP highlighted reports from the Palestine Red Crescent of 14 separate such attacks by the Israeli forces from Dec. 7 to Dec. 16. These “included four injuries to emergency medical staff, three restrictions to access or movement of medical teams, and four attacks against ambulances.”

Ten Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and shelling while over 3,000 have been injured by live ammunitions, rubber bullets and tear gas, reported the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

MAP has also accused the Israeli government of not credibly investigating the abuses despite the fact that medical teams and facilities have protected status. It also pointed to the violent attack on a hospital in Jerusalem in July 2017 and other rampant raids on paramedics, hospitals and clinics in the Gaza Strip in 2014 which have also gone unaccounted.

Earlier this week, the Israeli military exonerated itself from a day-old investigation about the shooting and killing of Ibrahim Abu Thurayya, a 29-year-old double amputee, who was killed in the Dec 15 clashes in Gaza.

According to human rights group, Abu Thurayya was unarmed and posed no threat to the Israeli forces when he was shot in the forehead, just 50 meters inside the border. The investigation by Israeli military concluded it found "no moral or professional failures" in his killing.

Abu Thurayya’s killing occurred in the same week MAP was in Geneva advocating U.N. members to urge Israel to safeguard the interests of Palestinians with disabilities in their upcoming Universal Periodic Review.

The British charity has called for an investigation into recent attacks and violations of international humanitarian laws and to hold the perpetrators accountable. It also pointed out the crippling impact of the Gaza blockade on its hospitals and two million residents.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Mohammad Salem