Israel Is Trying To Pass A Law Only To Save Netanyahu From Indictment

Israeli government is quite close to passing a bill into law that has reportedly been created to protect one man from being prosecuted: the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Knesset advanced a bill this week that purportedly bars police from recommending criminal charges against public officials. At least 46 lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation and 37 opposed during the first reading.

Netanyahu is currently involved in two separate cases corruption; one involving the receipt of expensive gifts from businessmen and the other that involved him allegedly engaging in conversations with the owner of an Israeli newspaper to get positive coverage. On Nov. 19, Israeli police officers questioned him for the sixth time in a corruption probe.

If the said bill passes two more readings, "it would apply retroactively to include the two investigations currently underway against" Netanyahu, according to Haaretz.

Critics believe the bill, which could become law by the end of the month, has solely been created to protect the Israeli prime minister from indictment. They have even nicknamed it “the Netanyahu bill.”

“They made sure that this law would apply to the Netanyahu investigations,” said Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition Yesh Atid party, as reported by The Times of Israel.

“It’s a law made for a single person,” he added.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters