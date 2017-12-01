Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Who Lost His Legs In Israeli Strike

In 2008, Abu Thurayyah lost both his legs in an Israeli airstrike. This year, Israeli troops shot him in the head, killing him.

Israeli soldiers have killed and injured a number of Palestinian protesters ever since another bout of unrest broke out in the embattled region earlier this month.

Among those killed, a Palestinian double amputee was fatally shot by Israeli troops last week.

Ibrahim Abu Thurayyah, 29, was one of the most prominent anti-Israeli occupation protesters in Gaza. Nearly two days before he was killed, Abu Thurayyah stated in an interview:

"I am passing a message to the Zionist occupation army. This land is our land. We are not going to give up. America has to withdraw the declaration it made."

Abu Thurayyah lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike in 2008.

Nearly nine years later, on Dec. 15, an Israeli sniper shot him in the head.

"Abu Thurayyah had been pushed to the fence in his wheelchair, before leaving the chair and attempting to crawl further forward," The Guardian reported.

Thousands of people attended Abu Thurayyah's funeral procession.

"He would often leave his wheelchair at home and attend rallies in protests around Gaza City just carrying his Palestinian flag," said Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher, while reporting from the funeral. "He was carrying that flag when he was shot by the Israelis."

Another Palestinian, Yaser Sukkar, was reportedly killed the same day during protests near the Gaza border. Two others were killed in the occupied West Bank.

Ever since U.S. Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Dec. 6, violence has broken out in the embattled city and surrounding Israeli-occupied land. At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and more than 700 others injured as Israeli forces tried to quell the demonstrations, allegedly using excessive force at times.

