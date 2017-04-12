Israeli Rabbi: Instead Of Arresting Palestinians, Start Executing Them

The Chief Rabbi of Saded seems to have become involved in another scandal with a Facebook post. Not surprising for those who know his background.

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, who serves as the Chief Rabbi of Saded in the northern district of Israel, has been in the news before for his callous reports concerning Palestinians. Now, he might be at it again as AlterNet reports he posted on Facebook saying the Israeli army should simply stop arresting Palestinians and execute them instead.

In 2007, he allegedly told Jerusalem Post that Israel should target Arabs in order to obtain “revenge” and that Palestinians should be “destroyed and crushed in order to end violence.”

“If they don’t stop after we kill 100, then we must kill 1,000,” Eliyahu added. “And if they do not stop after 1,000, then we must kill 10,000. If they still don’t stop we must kill 100,000, even a million,” whether or not the victims were to blame for any alleged violence committed against Israel.

Most recently, Eliyahu may have gone a bit further, saying that Israel must “execute them and leave no one alive.”

Still, these haven't been the most outrageous comments the controversial rabbi has allegedly made on Facebook.

According to AlterNet, Eliyahu used a previous post on the social media network to say that Palestinians who are arrested should be killed.

“If you leave him alive, there is a fear that he will be released and kill other people,” he wrote. “We must eradicate this evil from within our midst.”

He has also been known to accuse Arabs of stealing Jewish farm equipment, making blatantly and openly racist remarks about allowing Arabs to live among Jews.

“The minute you make room for Arabs among Jews, it takes five minutes before they start to do whatever they want,” he allegedly said.

He was once formally accused of making broad generalizations regarding Arab culture but the Israel Justice Ministry dropped the charges fearing journalists had misrepresented his comments.

Some of the accusations tied to the charges included the claim that Arabs had “violent norms” that “turned into ideology.”

Unfortunately, while many Palestinians lose their lives trying to enter the al-Qasa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem thanks to Israel's 2015 restrictions on occupied Palestinian territories, Gazans also suffer under an electricity shortage that is costing their lives. If the fact Palestinians are forced to live under the rule of Israel against their will wasn't enough, they are also constantly attacked for resisting this reality the only way they know how.

Will the Israeli government ever come to its senses as to why Palestinians feel so strongly about the way they are treated? Or will they continue to ignore the history of abuse and imposed authority while Palestinians are slaughtered in vast numbers whenever a revolt breaks out?

Time will tell.