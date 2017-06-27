© Wikimedia Commons, Richard apple

It’s 2017, And Another Emmett Till Memorial Sign Has Been Vandalized

by
Cierra Bailey
A tour group found yet another Emmett Till memorial sign located along the Mississippi Freedom Trail that was vandalized and defaced over the weekend.

Portrait of 14-year-old Emmett Till before he was kidnapped and murdered

For the second time, a civil rights memorial sign honoring Emmett Till has been vandalized.

Till is a historical black figure who was kidnapped, brutally beaten, and lynched at just 14 years old for allegedly whistling at a white woman.

His tragic death marked a pivotal point in the Civil Rights Movement after his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, held an open casket funeral to show what these vicious monsters had done to her child.

A tour group found the marker located in Mississippi defaced over the weekend with vinyl panels containing photos and words about Till peeled off of it, the Associated Press reports.

“Who knows what motivates people to do this?” said Allan Hammons, whose public relations firm made the marker which was erected back in 2011. The sign was a part of the Mississippi Freedom Trail which is a series of state-funded markers placed at notable civil rights sites.

Previously, another sign located near where Till’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River was riddled with gun shots. Following that incident, funds have been raised to replace the destroyed memorial.

Hammons noted that repairs to the latest vandalized marker will cost at least $500 and the marker itself is worth more than $8,000.

Race relations in the United States are currently tense, particularly as police brutality against African-Americans has been rampant in recent years.

The influx of hate crimes, racist rhetoric, and unjust treatment of black people by the criminal justice system is reminiscent of the times Till lived and died in. The troubling fact that in 2017 these hateful acts are still being committed indicates that the country is on a path of regression. 

