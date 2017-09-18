Ivana Claims Trump Desperately Wanted Ivanka To Date Tom Brady

“At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback. He said, ‘You have to meet him!' But Ivanka wasn't into it,’” read a passage in her book.

President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, has been making some very intriguing claims about the Trump family ever since the release of her new book “Raising Trump.”

At first she claimed that she is the first lady because “basically she is the first Trump wife” — a statement that utterly maddened the rightful first lady, Melania Trump — and now a paragraph in her memoir claims Trump tried to set up New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady with his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In that part of the book, Ivana sheds life on the growing love life of Ivanka. She also adds that Trump was desperate to get the two into a relationship. However, she didn’t reveal the reason as to why Ivanka wasn’t interested in pursuing the relationship.

However, this is not the first time claims about the relationship between Brady and Ivanka have surfaced.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci claimed that Brady didn’t show up during the Patriots’ visit to the White House because of his “history” with the first daughter. He further said that he missed the visit on his wife’s request because “she felt jealous of Ivanka.”

“I think she's possessive of him and probably didn't want him there,” said Scaramucci.

Brady is married to Gisele Bundchen, one of the world’s higest-paid models.

The superstar quarterback has a friendly relationship with Trump.

At the start of Trump’s campaign, Brady had a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker room. He later argued he keeps his opinions out of the locker room and off the field.

After Trump won the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Brady also congratulated Trump over a phone call. The move drew widespread criticism from fans. However, the quarterback defended himself and said, “Why does that make such a big deal? If you know someone, it doesn't mean that you agree with everything that they say or do, right?”

In the book, Ivana also reveals how Trump’s affair with Marla Maples affected her and their three children.

“I can only shake my head at how it insane it was. I couldn't turn on the television without hearing my name,” writes Ivana.

Ivana and Trump got married in 1977. Their messy, high profile divorce in 1992 came in wake of Trump’s affair with his second wife, Marla Maples. Maples and Trump married in 1993 and got divorced in 1999.

