Ivana Trump Called Herself ‘First Lady’ And Melania Didn’t Like It

"And I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife. OK? I'm first lady," said Ivana Trump.

Ivana Trump to @arobach: I don't like to call POTUS at the White House: "I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy" https://t.co/SiTlUUDX2S pic.twitter.com/nyvSj3Wk9O — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 9, 2017

President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, just claimed that she is the “first lady” and the current first lady, didn’t like it.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” where Ivana was promoting her memoir, entitled “Raising Trump,” she explained how she never liked living in Washington, she also assumed that Trump’s current wife, Melania too, probably doesn’t like staying there.

Ivana also told the host she had the “direct number” to Trump at the White House, mentioning how she talks with her ex-husband almost after every two weeks.

"I have the direct number to White House but I don't really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I'm basically first Trump wife, OK? I'm first lady, OK?" she told the host while laughing.

However, Melania Trump, who is otherwise known to have a “thin skin,” couldn’t keep calm at Ivana's remarks. "Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books," said Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham. "There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex; this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

Earlier in an interview to Time magazine, Ivana claimed she could "straighten out" things at the White House within just "14 days." She also took a dig at Melania’s infamous plagiarized speech.

“Of course. Can I go and give the speech without a teleprompter for 45 minutes? Of course. Can I entertain? Of course I can entertain. But it is just not something I would like to do.”

Ivana and President Trump got married in 1977. They got divorced in 1992 following Trump’s affair with his second wife, Marla Maples. They got married in 1993 but the marriage lasted just for a few years, till they got divorced in 1999.

Melania, who happens to be Trump’s third and current wife, got married to him in 2005.

Read More Sources Report 'Frosty’ Relationship Between Ivanka And Melania Trump

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst