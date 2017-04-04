© Reuters

Ivanka Tweets On Equal Pay Day As Dad Axes Working Women’s Protections

by
editors
“EqualPayDay is a reminder that women deserve equal pay for equal work. We must work to close the gender pay gap!” read the hypocritical tweet.

Ivanka

How hypocritical can the Trump family be?

(Limitlessly, apparently.)

On March 27, President Donald Trump signed a piece of legislature that dissolved former President Obama’s executive order that protected women and their rights in workplace. On April 4, designated the Equal Pay Day in the United States, first daughter Ivanka Trump posted this tweet:

 

Equal Pay Day was started by National Committee on Pay Equity (NCPE) in 1996 to mark the wage discrepancies between men and women workers. The event is held each year to symbolize how much more women have to work to earn what men do in a single year, according to the NCPE.

Obama’s 2014 Executive Order 13673 or “Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces” order was one of the few pieces of legislation to ensure employers were paying working women equally to their male counterparts. The order was shaped after a Government Accountability Office investigation found 60 percent of the 50 worst wage theft violating companies were being awarded millions in federal contracts, despite being punished by the Department of Labor.

The order sought to force federal contractors to comply with civil and labor right laws, including paycheck transparency that forced employers to show overtime and deduction on paychecks of employees so that workers could know exactly what they were being paid for. It also placed a ban on forced arbitration that prevented women from reporting cases of sexual assault and harassment.

However, the order was overturned by Trump late last month.

So, when Ivanka posted the tweet, the internet was quick to call her on her lip service.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

