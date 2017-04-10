Did Eric Trump Just Say Striking Syria Was A Family Decision?

“Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said: ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff,’" stated Eric Trump of his father’s decision to strike Syria.

Eric Trump says the president of the United States launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian government air base because Ivanka Trump was upset.

Really.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the POTUS’ second son stated he was "sure" his sister Ivanka was “outraged” over the massacre of Syrian civilians, including children, at the hands of dictator Bashar al-Assad and she wielded her influence over their father to encourage him to launch military action against Syria.

The bizarre statement came just days after Trump ordered air strikes against a Syrian air base in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that killed at least 87 people including more than 30 children.

“Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said: ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff,’" Eric Trump told The Telegraph.

(FYI: White House Secretary Sean Spicer corroborated Eric’s statement during his daily presser that “Ivanka and others weighed in” on the missile strikes decision.)

So, does this mean the decision made by the U.S. to get militarily involved in a war-ravaged Middle Eastern country was the product of an emotional family discussion?

Apparently, yes.

And it’s troubling for more than one reason.

For starters, Ivanka Trump shouldn’t be influencing any presidential decisions because she is the daughter of the president.

Sure, she just got an office in the West Wing – despite having no formal position in the administration – but that’s just one of the many – many – issues plaguing the Trump administration involving nepotism and conflicts of interest. (Also, the Trump family has little to no idea how nepotism works. Just last week, Eric Trump said “Nepotism is kind of a factor of life.”)

Secondly, striking another country already plagued by civil conflict should be a decision influenced by experienced military leaders (like, how about Defense Secretary James Mattis?) and not someone who oversees a fashion brand.

Oh, and if Ivanka was so upset over children getting bombed in Syria, maybe she should use her influence to convince her father to revoke his Muslim immigration ban that prevents those Syrian children from receiving asylum in the United States.