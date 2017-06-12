© Reuters

Ivanka Trump Surprised By 'Vicious' Attacks Against Her Vicious Father

by
Laurel Dammann
In an interview with "Fox & Friends," first daughter Ivanka Trump takes hypocrisy to new heights and shows that she's not only complicit, but in denial.

In an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Monday, first daughter Ivanka Trump revealed to the world just how oblivious she truly is. 

"It is hard. And there's a level of viciousness that I was not expecting," Trump tells the hosts, referencing the widespread backlash to her father's presidency. "I was not expecting the intensity of this experience."

She goes on to say that President Donald Trump and his administration intend to be "transformative" and accomplish "big, bold things." 

"I didn't expect it to be easy," she explains. "But I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity I was a little blindsided by on a personal level."

It takes some incredible nerve to reference the viciousness of Trump's critics without acknowledging Trump's own vicious nature. It also requires an especially large set of blinders to call what is currently taking place in Trump's administration "distractions." Her manufactured naivety when it comes to politics is something that the conservative media laps up and uses as justification for any dubious action on her part, as they do for her father. It's a tired defense that makes zero sense: You wouldn't give a toddler the keys to a Lamborghini, so why give a political novice who doesn't even have a base understanding of diplomacy the keys to the White House?

Needless to say, while Fox News will most likely eat up her words, others had little tolerance for Ivanka Trump's victim stance. Twitter exploded with derisive disbelief over her hypocrisy and her family's double-standards.

Ivanka Trump is President Trump's daughter, but sharing DNA with someone does not impair you from thinking critically about them. It doesn't force you to follow in their footsteps or enable their worst tendencies. That's a choice, and Ivanka Trump has chosen to be complicit in her father's moral failures and attacks on the American people. She must play innocent though because her well-oiled speech, vague opinions, and vapid feminism are the only things that make this administration look semi-human.

Her claims of surprise though are borderline preposterous. Surprise is something you feel when your favorite Chinese place gives you extra dumplings or your friend treats you to a fancy cocktail — denial is that thing that happens when the nation is going to shreds around you, but you still believe "Daddy knows best."

