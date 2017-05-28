Ivanka’s Team Urged Everyone To Make Iced Champagne On Memorial Day

Why did Ivanka Trump’s brand think “Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay” was a good tweet?

Ivanka Trump just proved she has no respect for Memorial Day.

The first daughter’s HQ account, “Team Ivanka” tweeted out a post on May 29 but rather than honoring those who gave up their lives while serving in the U.S. military, it simply stated, “Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay.” The post also had a link which redirected to Trump’s website page captioned, “It’s the kickoff to summer” and suggests a wide variety of activities, including suggestions for barbecue and road trips.

Granted the tweet was from Ivanka Trump’s brand team but her personal account did not mention Memorial Day until hours after the champagne tweet went viral. The first daughter is hardly the first person to rave about bubblies for Memorial Day but considering that she is the president’s daughter (and one to whom the president has known to defer to), her brand’s post seems more than a little tasteless.

For 150 years, Americans have commemorated Memorial Day as a sign of respect to U.S. soldiers. The 3-day weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer but the period often has a somber cast to it as people often forego celebrations to honor the armed forces ultimate sacrifice.

Presidents and their aides are expected to post something not tone-deaf on the day. Even President Trump has managed to come up with a half-way decent tweet on the monumental day.

Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Some netizens couldn’t help but compare trump’s tweet to one of Chelsea Clinton’s.

Did you guys talk to coordinate your tweets? This is just too perfect, imo pic.twitter.com/a9KKsVK0SK — Prof Dynarski (@dynarski) May 29, 2017

Meanwhile Ivanka Trump is tweeting about champagne popsicles, but sure, let's keep talking about who is a champion for women... https://t.co/FPet4LRoMw — Tracy Ging (@tracyging) May 28, 2017

A pro-veteran organization was also quick to call out he first daughter on her team’s insensitive tweet.

Other users, whose family or friends were killed in wars, also criticized team Ivanka’s tweet and mentioned her tweet reflected Marie Antoinette’s remark, “let them eat cake.”

@IvankaTrumpHQ Ivanka, this is my father. He served 6 tours in Vietnam and doesn't give a fuck about your champagne popsicles today. #MemorialDay #Veteran pic.twitter.com/Aj9xRTWnsF — Persistent Woman (@PixMichelle) May 29, 2017

@dynarski I'm honoring my grandfathers' service & worrying about whether my nephew will be deployed. You are making popsicles @IvankaTrump ? — Leah Boustan (@leah_boustan) May 29, 2017

@IvankaTrumpHQ Champagne to celebrate those who died on the battlefield for you? You're even more heartless and callous than I give you credit for. — Rispa Frances (@RispaFrances) May 29, 2017

@IvankaTrumpHQ And here we have the reason why you're pushing champagne... pic.twitter.com/SjMpA4EfV8 — brenda ji, M.D. (@bjimd) May 29, 2017

@IvankaTrumpHQ Yes Ivanka, and they go well with cake! — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 29, 2017

Hours after the controversy, Trump did issue a message for the fallen heroes – but the damage was done.