'Ivanka Trump' Sales Soar After Conway’s Shameless Marketing Stunt

Stats show that the day Conway promoted Ivanka’s merchandise on national TV, the brands sales increased by 10,700 per cent.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, blatantly advertised Ivanka Trump's fashion line from the White House briefing room in February last year.“Go buy Ivanka's stuff is what I would tell you," she told the viewers appearing on "Fox & Friends."

"I own some of it," she said, after calling Ivanka's merchandise "a wonderful line." "I fully, I'm gonna just going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody. You can find it online."

Her shameless marketing stunt was severely criticized.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer clarified later that Conway has been “counseled” after she made the comments. Apparently Ivanka wasn’t happy with Conway for promoting her brand either.

But guess what, that brazen marketing stunt actually benefited Ivanka’s merchandise sale.

According to stats from online marketplace Lyst, the sales for February 9 — the day Conway advertised Ivanka’s items on national TV— increased by 10,700 per cent when compared with same date last year.

Sales of Ivanka’s brands spiked up by 240 percent from the previous year on Feb. 7, the day before President Donald Trump complained on Twitter than Nordstrom was being unfair with his daughter for dropping Ivanka’s brands. After Trump’s tweet the sales jumped by 1500 percent change from the previous year, and then reached to a whopping 10,700 percent after Conway’s pitch on Feb. 9.

The Ivanka Trump brand is private and does not have to reveal its sales. But Abigail Klem, the brand’s president, said the line was performing better than ever.

“Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,’’ Klem said in a statement. “For several different retailers, Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the ... best performance ever.’’

So the daughter to the commander-in-chief follows in her father’s footsteps of mixing business with politic — and she is not letting the chance of minting money get away.

Recently, the Chinese government gave Trump provisional approval for three new trademarks, allowing the second-largest economy in the world to monopolize the selling rights for Ivanka Trump brand jewelry, bags, and spa services.

This incredibly profitable win for the first daughter is also incredibly shady given the fact Ivanka dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife that very night at Mar-A-Lago.

As exasperating as this seems, these marketing gimmicks benefiting the Trumps shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all there is no such thing as bad publicity – and who would know this better than the controversial media mogul turned president himself.