Ivanka Trump, Herself Jewish, Gives Incorrect Answer About Judaism

While talking about her foreign trip, the first daughter inaccurately identified her faith as one of the largest world religions.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, made an appearance on “Fox and Friends” where she not only took hypocrisy to new heights but also made a factual error.

During the interview, while recalling President Donald Trump’s first overseas trip where she accompanied him and met with religious leaders of Islam, Judaism and Christianity in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican, Trump incorrectly identified Judaism as one of the three largest world religions.

.@IvankaTrump reflects on POTUS' first foreign trip: To have covered the 3 largest world religions over 4 days was deeply meaningful pic.twitter.com/Eo7ijJdUgd — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 12, 2017

“I feel blessed and privileged to have been there. It was deeply personal for me as you know to be standing at the Western Wall in a moment of privacy because it was really just us. To have covered the three largest world religions over the course of four days, it was deeply meaningful,” she said.

She further added, “It was beyond special. For each of these moments, it’s hard to find the words to adequately describe them.”

In 2009, Trump converted to Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner who is an Orthodox Jew. However, it looks like she needs a little brush up on facts about her faith.

With nearly 4 billion followers combined, Christianity and Islam are the two biggest religions of the world. However, it is not the same for Judaism as it roughly has 14 million followers. Jews make up less than 0.2% of the world’s population, coming in far behind Hindus, Buddhists, Spiritists, Chinese (or Han) religionists and Sikhs.

During her appearance she further revealed how oblivious she truly is when she said she was surprised by “vicious” attacks against her father.

“It is hard. And there's a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience,” she told the hosts, referring to the widespread backlash to her father's presidency.

Twitter users also corrected the clueless first daughter.

So @IvankaTrump was on Fox&Fiends this morning saying she "covered" the world's 3 largest religions, lying and naming Judaism as 1 of the 3. pic.twitter.com/SS6b0e0KXK — Ryan Adams (@filmystic) June 12, 2017

Ivanka Trump calls Judaism, which has fewer followers than Shintoism, one of the world's 3 largest religions https://t.co/BCpFwtP9X1 — Matt Katz (@mattkatz00) June 12, 2017

Oh @IvankaTrump Judaism is indeed NOT one of the top 3 religions. I see you receive your facts from the same source as your lying daddy. — ??Kitty Lewis?? (@redkitty38) June 12, 2017