Ivanka Tweets About Honoring Libraries After Dad Cuts Library Agency

by
editors
“This #NationalLibraryWeek, we honor our libraries and librarians for opening our eyes to the world of knowledge, learning and reading!” read the hypocritical tweet.

Ivanka Trump

It seems Ivanka Trump is not well-informed about her father’s executive orders. Either that or she just doesn’t care if she seems like a hypocrite.

Shortly after Ivanka tweeted out a post on equal pay for women on April 4th — a week after President Donald Trump overturned former President Obama’s “Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces” order — the first daughter posted a message to honor libraries and librarians.

 

However, it just so happens that her father last month decided to cut funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

In March, Trump released his proposed budget plan for 2018, which would eliminate four independent cultural agencies, including the $230 million budget for the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The huge cut would be a devastating blow to state and local libraries and museums all over the country so it is quite ironic that Ivanka would tweet about “honoring” libraries just a month later.

Read More: Trump’s Budget Plan Proves He Doesn’t Know What ‘America First’ Means

Predictably, many of the libraries and librarians, not to mention library aficionados, were not amused by her tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But this is hardly the first time Ivanka has displayed her hypocrisy. The first daughter has previously said she wanted to be champion of climate change, yet her father put a climate change denier at the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. In April, Ivanka met with the president of Planned Parenthood, Cecil Richards, but that did not prevent her father from signing a major anti-abortion bill that provides block grants to states.

Ivanka is now one of Trump’s top aides, which means she has considerable influence on her father’s decisions (if, for argument’s sake, she didn’t before). Eric Trump did say that the president’s bombing of Syria was a family decision in which Ivanka was heavily involved, after all. So, it must be easy for the first daughter to convince her dad not to cut down on the IMLS budget — if she wanted to, that is.

Read More: Concerned Americans Have A Plan To Help Ease Trump's Hatred Of Reading
Tags:
books budget budget cuts donald trump eric trump executive order ivanka trump librarian library public library reading trump family united states
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.