Ivanka Tweets About Honoring Libraries After Dad Cuts Library Agency

“This #NationalLibraryWeek, we honor our libraries and librarians for opening our eyes to the world of knowledge, learning and reading!” read the hypocritical tweet.

It seems Ivanka Trump is not well-informed about her father’s executive orders. Either that or she just doesn’t care if she seems like a hypocrite.

Shortly after Ivanka tweeted out a post on equal pay for women on April 4th — a week after President Donald Trump overturned former President Obama’s “Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces” order — the first daughter posted a message to honor libraries and librarians.

This #NationalLibraryWeek, we honor our libraries and librarians for opening our eyes to the world of knowledge, learning and reading! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 14, 2017

However, it just so happens that her father last month decided to cut funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

In March, Trump released his proposed budget plan for 2018, which would eliminate four independent cultural agencies, including the $230 million budget for the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The huge cut would be a devastating blow to state and local libraries and museums all over the country so it is quite ironic that Ivanka would tweet about “honoring” libraries just a month later.

Predictably, many of the libraries and librarians, not to mention library aficionados, were not amused by her tweet.

@IvankaTrump Millions of Americans use libraries to learn new skills or get training for better jobs. https://t.co/tTwgW9YhFy pic.twitter.com/zr92osWXQu — EveryLibrary (@EveryLibrary) April 14, 2017

Your dad wants to cut all of our federal funding but thanks for the tweet. #SaveIMLS https://t.co/N6o9xIGuFg — Margaret Howard (@Miss_Librarian) April 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump Your father is about to completely defund the federal agency that helps to fund libraries. You might wanna look into that. — Jason Griffey (@griffey) April 14, 2017

Best writerly burn I saw in response to Ivanka's library tweet: "She doesn't even use the Oxford comma." — Stephanie Lucianovic (@grubreport) April 14, 2017

"We agree - libraries do great work with federal funds for states @realdonaldtrump wants to wipe out." -ALA President Julie Todaro #saveIMLS https://t.co/HZHbpYpsx8 — Amer. Library Assn. (@ALALibrary) April 14, 2017

Oh, dear. Ivanka. IT IS AS THOUGH THE ADMINISTRATION DOES NOT LOVE LIBRARIES AT ALL. #nationallibraryweek pic.twitter.com/5CDedjfvE5 — JenAshleyWright (@JenAshleyWright) April 14, 2017

I wonder if Ivanka Trump even has a library card... — Rita Meade (@ScrewyDecimal) April 15, 2017

@IvankaTrump Thanks for honoring us, but we're in serious trouble if your dad has his way. Kind words won't pay the bills. #saveimls — Emily Clasper (@eclasper) April 14, 2017

Your dad is trying to defund IMLS which provides essential funding and guidance to all public libraries. We don't need your honor. #saveimls https://t.co/hD39NqX9Bt — jessamyn west (@jessamyn) April 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump Then stop defunding them so you don't look like a hypocrite. — YasmineGalenorn (@YasmineGalenorn) April 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump Then why are you cutting funding to libraries? — Art Blister (@blisteringart) April 14, 2017

Dear @IvankaTrump, thanks for the shout-out for #nationallibraryweek. Except tweets will not fund Libraries, your father keeping #IMLS will. — Stefanie Maclin-Hurd (@srmaclin) April 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump One great way to honor libraries is to NOT eliminate their federal funding! #saveIMLS — popi (@popijones) April 14, 2017

But this is hardly the first time Ivanka has displayed her hypocrisy. The first daughter has previously said she wanted to be champion of climate change, yet her father put a climate change denier at the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. In April, Ivanka met with the president of Planned Parenthood, Cecil Richards, but that did not prevent her father from signing a major anti-abortion bill that provides block grants to states.

Ivanka is now one of Trump’s top aides, which means she has considerable influence on her father’s decisions (if, for argument’s sake, she didn’t before). Eric Trump did say that the president’s bombing of Syria was a family decision in which Ivanka was heavily involved, after all. So, it must be easy for the first daughter to convince her dad not to cut down on the IMLS budget — if she wanted to, that is.