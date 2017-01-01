Ivanka’s Clothes End Up At Discount Stores Under A New Name

If you are a part of the #GrabYourWallet movement based in Jacksonville, Florida, then you should know that you might still be buying the first daughter’s clothes.

Following a nationwide boycott movement against Ivanka Trump’s clothing, some leading stores, including Nordstrom, dropped the first daughter’s fashion line.

And while this was indeed a huge victory for the #GrabYourWallet campaigners, unfortunately, the brand’s sales continued to soar over the past couple of months, according to e-commerce site Lyst.

In addition, it has just emerged merchandise distributor G-III tried to re-label Ivanka Trump’s clothes under a different name and sold them at Stein Mart, a discount chain store based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Business of Fashion reports G-III, the company that owns the rights to manufacture and distribute Ivanka’s clothing line, rebranded some of her products as coming from “Adrienne Vittadini Studio.”

All of this, the report adds, happened without Ivanka’s knowledge.

“G-III accepts responsibility for resolving this issue, which occurred without the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization,” a representative for G-III told Business of Fashion. “G-III has already begun to take corrective actions, including facilitating the immediate removal of any mistakenly labeled merchandise from its customer. The Ivanka Trump brand continues to grow and remains very strong.”

The odd part is Vittadini is not licensed by G-III – it’s a different group called Authentic Brands Group.

Neither side knows how the swap happened.

Stein Mart chief executive D. Hunt Hawkins clarified to Business of Fashion that while the cause of the switching of labels was unclear, it had nothing to do with any brand’s lack of popularity.

“We’ve had both labels for a while. We may see more Adrienne Vittadini in the short term,” he explained, “I’ve had an equal number of [customers] say that they don’t want and do want [the Ivanka Trump merchandise] in the store. If we get it, we get.”