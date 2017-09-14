© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Ivanka Trump Says Critics Have 'Unrealistic Expectations' Of Her

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me,” lamented first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump.

Donald Trump

White House aide and President Donald Trump’s favorite child, Ivanka Trump, is apparently sick of her critics’ “unrealistic” expectations of her holding much power of persuasion over her father.

The first daughter, who got her own White House office even before she became a government employee and has attended almost all of the high-profile meetings between the commander-in-chief and different world leaders, recently sat down for an interview with the Financial Times and opened up about her work relationship with her father.

“Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me,” the 35-year-old entrepreneur said. “That my presence, in and of itself, would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It is not going to happen. To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I’d be a failure to them.”

It is important to note that advising president to make smart choices is Ivanka’s sole job description.

“I think it benefits the president to be able to hear from people who both agree and disagree with him on any given issue,” she continued. “And then, ultimately, the president makes his own decision.”

Ivanka also spoke about disagreeing with her father, explaining that she never opposes him publicly because she is a team player.

“To voice dissent publicly would mean I’m not part of the team. When you’re part of a team, you’re part of a team,” she added. “That doesn’t mean everyone in the White House has homogeneous views. We don’t, and I think that’s good and healthy — but that doesn’t mean we’re publicly undermining [each other] and this administration.”

Her husband and senior Trump adviser, Jared Kushner, also chimed in.

“She tries to be supportive of her father and I think that she is able to both agree and disagree with him in private and share her feedback with him honestly and respectfully,” he said. “She’s worked with him for a long time — longer than anyone else in the White House.” 

Well, Ivanka Trump might be better at twisting her words around, but the internet didn’t waste much time dragging her for her statements.

