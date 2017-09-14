Ivanka Trump Says Critics Have 'Unrealistic Expectations' Of Her

“Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me,” lamented first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump.

White House aide and President Donald Trump’s favorite child, Ivanka Trump, is apparently sick of her critics’ “unrealistic” expectations of her holding much power of persuasion over her father.

The first daughter, who got her own White House office even before she became a government employee and has attended almost all of the high-profile meetings between the commander-in-chief and different world leaders, recently sat down for an interview with the Financial Times and opened up about her work relationship with her father.

“Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me,” the 35-year-old entrepreneur said. “That my presence, in and of itself, would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It is not going to happen. To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I’d be a failure to them.”

It is important to note that advising president to make smart choices is Ivanka’s sole job description.

“I think it benefits the president to be able to hear from people who both agree and disagree with him on any given issue,” she continued. “And then, ultimately, the president makes his own decision.”

Ivanka also spoke about disagreeing with her father, explaining that she never opposes him publicly because she is a team player.

“To voice dissent publicly would mean I’m not part of the team. When you’re part of a team, you’re part of a team,” she added. “That doesn’t mean everyone in the White House has homogeneous views. We don’t, and I think that’s good and healthy — but that doesn’t mean we’re publicly undermining [each other] and this administration.”

Her husband and senior Trump adviser, Jared Kushner, also chimed in.

“She tries to be supportive of her father and I think that she is able to both agree and disagree with him in private and share her feedback with him honestly and respectfully,” he said. “She’s worked with him for a long time — longer than anyone else in the White House.”

Well, Ivanka Trump might be better at twisting her words around, but the internet didn’t waste much time dragging her for her statements.

It's unrealistic to ask Ivanka Trump to do her job as White House Advisor? https://t.co/H71OVw5YrZ — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) September 14, 2017

It's unrealistic to think @IvankaTrump can influence @POTUS until you remember that was the reason she agreed to take the job. %BS — Jumping Jack Flash (@theeventstaff) September 15, 2017

If it's so unrealistic, @IvankaTrump, then you're clearly unfit to be in the position. Resign & go back to what you can really do. #DemForce https://t.co/sfoF6HNXoJ — Sonja Hell-No-Kitty (@BlueRainfyre) September 15, 2017

Ivanka Trump says it would be unrealistic to ask her to influence her Dad.



Yet that's her entire job title. — Pesach 'Pace' Lattin (@pacelattin) September 15, 2017

It's unrealistic, @IvankaTrump, for Americans to put up w/you having absolutely ZERO qualifications for your job. But, there you are. RESIGN https://t.co/Zc3qiECGmg — Fay Stevenson ?????? (@thefayster1957) September 14, 2017

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque