Ivanka Trump Criticized For Using White House Post To Cash Her Brand

Despite nepotism concerns, Ivanka Trump has continued to promote her fashion brand, using her influence in the government.

When Ivanka Trump, an unpaid adviser to the president of the United States, wears her company's dresses or shoes in official gatherings and trips, her net worth increases, The Wall Street Journal stated in a recent analysis.

In nearly 68% of the photos posted on her social media accounts between March and October, she was seen wearing her own fashion line.

It is not new for first families to endorse certain brands. According to The Wall Street Journal, "Presidential first ladies and daughters can potentially make millions of dollars for apparel companies by their fashion choices. A study of Michelle Obama’s outfits in her first year in the White House, by New York University finance professor David Yermack, found that stocks of design firms and retailers typically spiked after she wore their apparel. The difference for Ms. Trump is that one of the brands she can promote in this way is her own company."

However, Ivanka's case is a little different since the designer clothes she promotes benefit her personally. Since she took charge as an adviser to her father, she has been seen wearing Ivanka Trump collection during 46 official appearances. She reportedly received $12.6 million from her various businesses from early 2016 to July 2017, $6 million from which came from her namesake fashion line.

In November 2016, Ivanka was seen wearing a bracelet of her own brand worth $10,000 in an appearance during CBS' "60 Minutes" interview with her father. Ivanka's bracelet unleashed a storm of criticism on social media, which led her company to issue an apology.

Although Ivanka has given the reins of her company to brother-in-law, Josh Kushner, and sister-in-law, Nicole Meye, she still gets much of the profits from her shares in the company.

Before being associated with the White House the first daughter was a fashion baron. She launched a fashion line back in 2011 that was aimed for working class, modern women and featured handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing.

