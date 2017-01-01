Ivanka Trump's Instagram Shows Off Art Collection And Ethics Violation

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have a stunning collection of contemporary art gracing their home and federal law requires they disclose the works. They didn't.

When Ivanka Trump showcases the lavish collection of art owned by her and her husband White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner on Instagram, she perhaps doesn't realize that she is also showcasing an ethics violation. According to Artnet, the couple has amassed a contemporary art collection worth millions and that's all well and good except that they reportedly failed to disclose the collection as required by the federal government.

According the Office of Government Ethics, federal employees, like Kushner are mandated to report any artwork worth over $1,000 that is kept for the purpose of investment. Kushner's financial disclosure documents show no mention of his family's substantial art collection, standing in stark contrast to the reports of other White House officials such as Treasure Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross who disclosed massive collections and their stakes in famous works of art.

A lawyer for Kushner insisted that the art collection was "for decorative purposes" only, but that, "To avoid any doubt, however, they will report their art collection."

That's the thing though. The Trump and Kushner family only ever seems to act with transparency after they've been caught in a shady position. They don't "avoid any doubt," but instead foster it with words and actions that always appear to teeter on the edge of the morally questionable, if not the morally reprehensible. So disclose away, the damage is already done, again.