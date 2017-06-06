James Comey Once Told Jeff Sessions: Don’t Leave Me Alone With Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly distrusted President Donald Trump to the extent that he didn’t want to be alone with him in the same room.

Remember the report about former FBI Director James Comey trying to blend in with the curtains to avoid President Donald Trump?

Well, as it turns out, Comey’s distrust of his boss went way beyond that.

The New York Times reports the former FBI director was so wary of the POTUS’ requests that Comey once told U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he didn't want to be left alone with Trump.

The odd incident occurred in February, just a day after Trump allegedly asked Comey, during a private meeting, to end the FBI investigation into the former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey didn’t disclose to Sessions exactly what the president had requested, but said the private meetings were “inappropriate.”

“Mr. Comey believed Mr. Sessions should protect the F.B.I. from White House influence,” the Times reported. “The officials said, and pulled him aside after a meeting in February to tell him that private interactions between the F.B.I. director and the president were inappropriate.”

However, despite Comey confiding in Sessions, the attorney general couldn’t say for sure if Trump wouldn’t ask for more favors.

Comey reportedly had a strained relationship with Trump since the latter took office, but the situation came to a head when on May 09, the president abruptly fired the Bureau head.

In the days that followed, Trump released ominous statements, including the one suggesting there might be tapes of conversations between the two men that could put Comey in the spot. The president even called the ousted FBI head a "showboat" and "grandstander."

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. He is expected to provide evidence about his firing and the investigation into possible Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential campaign.