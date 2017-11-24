Japanese Man Calls Cops On Himself After Failing To Pay For A Meal

An unemployed Japanese man ordered a bowl of katsudon worth 650 yen ($5.75) at a restaurant — then he turned himself in.

A Japanese man, with no money in his pocket, decided to enjoy a bowl of katsudon worth 650 yen ($5.75) at a restaurant in Japan’s city of Fukuoka.

There was one problem, though; the 63-year-old man only had 96 yen ($0.86) when he placed the order.

Once he was done, he asked the restaurant’s manager to call the police because he had no money to pay for the bill. Surprisingly, the manager told the elderly man he could settle the bill at a later date.

However, the unidentified man insisted the manager should turn him in. When that didn’t happen, he went outside and called the cops himself. The police arrived and arrested him on suspicion of fraud.

The man, it later turned out, had been imprisoned before as well. The previous offense remains unknown.

He explained to the police he was hungry but he didn’t have enough money to pay for his meal.

According to Business Insider, 20% of crimes in Japan are committed by old people. They are usually petty, such as shoplifting or the crime that was committed in this instance, but senior-citizens often commit such actions to get imprisoned deliberately.

“He's 63, been to jail before, probably without any skill. Especially in the society today that even highly skilled labors are getting paid like a low skill workers back in the 70s. Can't really blame him for that or he could choose to stay out in the cold and die,” commented a social media user.

“And the owner was so kind, I would've just been happy to pay him back at a later date...if I was somehow able to. People should take advantage of the kindness of others who could understand where you are coming from (not a lot of people do unfortunately). If I was the owner, I'd be the same exact way to anyone else, regardless,” commented another one

The life inside those jails is actually chosen by some unemployed people, to save them from dying outside on the streets. Justice Ministry official Shinsuke Nishioka explained how this situation has forced prison staffers to cater to the needs of the seniors, making their job “like nursing care.”

According to Japanese researcher Yuki Shinko, seniors find a life in prison more practical as applying for jobs gets tougher for them the older they get. “If you are arrested, you still get a roof over your head, you’re fed three times a day and you get health checkups. So it’s sort of a win-win situation either way,” he explained.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Omar Sobhani