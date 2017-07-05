This Is What Jared Kushner Did When Asked To Save Paris Climate Deal

Jared Kushner’s response to saving the historic climate accord proves he is not too different from his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and close White House adviser to President Donald Trump, apparently tried to convince his father-in-law to preserve United States participation in the Paris climate agreement. There was a lot of discussion around the lines that Kushner and first daughter Ivanka Trump would advocate for the global climate agreement.

But that didn’t happen. Trump backed out from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change.

"We're getting out," Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden where he decried the Paris accord's "draconian" financial and economic burdens.

"In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord," he added.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Ivanka or Kushner were moved with this withdrawal.

According to the Politico, Kushner who was accompanied by his wife, reportedly “laughed” when asked to save the Paris climate accord. The couple was reportedly on way to a Flywheel class — an upscale indoor cycling club that offers classes for the populist-friendly price of $28 a class — when asked about the accord.

Perhaps the couple plans to ride stationary bikes for the next few years and avoid all the car pollution. After all, the United States is the world's second-biggest carbon dioxide emitter behind China.

However, their collective intellect is yet to be tested for coming up with a solution for the rising sea levels. Apparently, 14 U.S. cities could disappear over the next century all thanks to the climate change.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Person: "Please do what you can to save the planet so our children and their children won't die."



Jared Kushner: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA" — Fed Up Girl (@FedUpGirl2017) July 5, 2017

Wonder if @jaredkushner believes $$ will save his kids? Or does he not care because he will be on jail? Why this inept man has any role is ?? — kimRN (@KimHenke1) July 5, 2017

His children will suffer, but I imagine he thinks his money will keep them safe — Susan Carmody (@SusanCarmody17) July 5, 2017

Shouldn't they be at "work", their daycare site at the WH? — Mekong Twiggy (@MekongTwiggy) July 5, 2017