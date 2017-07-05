© Reuters

This Is What Jared Kushner Did When Asked To Save Paris Climate Deal

by
editors
Jared Kushner’s response to saving the historic climate accord proves he is not too different from his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and close White House adviser to President Donald Trump, apparently tried to convince his father-in-law to preserve United States participation in the Paris climate agreement. There was a lot of discussion around the lines that Kushner and first daughter Ivanka Trump would advocate for the global climate agreement.

But that didn’t happen. Trump backed out from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change.

"We're getting out," Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden where he decried the Paris accord's "draconian" financial and economic burdens.

"In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord," he added.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Ivanka or Kushner were moved with this withdrawal.

According to the Politico, Kushner who was accompanied by his wife, reportedly “laughed” when asked to save the Paris climate accord. The couple was reportedly on way to a Flywheel class — an upscale indoor cycling club that offers classes for the populist-friendly price of $28 a class — when asked about the accord.

 

Perhaps the couple plans to ride stationary bikes for the next few years and avoid all the car pollution. After all, the United States is the world's second-biggest carbon dioxide emitter behind China.

However, their collective intellect is yet to be tested for coming up with a solution for the rising sea levels. Apparently, 14 U.S. cities could disappear over the next century all thanks to the climate change.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More: Elon Musk To Quit Trump Advisory Councils After Paris Decision
Tags:
anti trump china climate change energy ivanka trump jared kushner news paris accord paris climate accord paris climate agreement president donald trump trump administration united states washington dc white house
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.