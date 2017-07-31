Kushner’s Lawyer Is So Smart He Emailed A Senate Letter To A Prankster

This is the second time for Abbe Lowell, Jared Kushner’s representative, to fall in the prankster’s trap.

It seems like things are going not smooth for the Trump administration, especially, for Jared Kushner.

President Donald Trump’s son in law and senior White House adviser, who has been allegedly using his personal email account to correspond with other members of the administration about official White House business, is facing some email trouble again.

Kushner’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, who is a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, accidentally emailed a letter marked as “committee sensitive” from the Senate Intelligence Committee to a prankster, who goes by the name of SINON_REBORN.

This isn’t the first time he has fallen in this pranksters trap.

Two days ago, the fake Jared prankster asked for legal advice, from the email address kushner.jared@mail.com, about whether he should remove correspondence on his private email account, featuring “adult content.”

The lawyer responded with, “Don’t delete. Don’t send to anyone. Let’s chat in a bit.”

But following the conversation, Lowell forwarded a sensitive letter from the Senate Intelligence Committee to the prankster.

Committee chairs, Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner had signed the letter. They had concerns about media reports of Kushner’s personal email account.

"The committee was concerned to learn of this additional email account from the news media, rather than from you, in your closed staff interview," Burr and Warner wrote. "Please confirm that the document production that you made to the Committee ... included the additional 'personal email account' described to the news media."

Kushner had created a personal email account in December and “fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account.”

After the exchange, the prankster, who probably felt like a champ, uploaded the exchange on his Twitter account.

In a response to the now leaked letter, Lowell said, it was "perfectly normal that the committees would want to make sure that they received all pertinent records."

"We did review this account at the time, and there were no responsive or relevant documents there," he said. "The committee was so informed when the documents were sent, and there is no issue here."

But he did not respond on his exchange with the prankster, who he thought was his client.

A series of “pranks” directed at people connected with the Trump Administration, also targeted Breitbart editors with a fake Steve Bannon email address. Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert has also fallen in the trap of this prankster. It seems like the mistake radar for the Trump administration is reaching an all time high.

Just recently, it was reported, Kushner had been voting as a woman for 8 years. Whether this was an act of deception or a mistake, is yet to be discovered.

