Jared Kushner Omitted At Least $10 Million In Assets Disclosure

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’srevisedfinancial disclosure filings show that in the previous government ethics filings, he “inadvertently omitted” 77 assets.

According to revised paperwork, the unreported assets include real estate and an art collection. The assets worth at least $10.6 million and go up to $51 million. The “omitted” art collection the Kushner owns is worth between $5 million to $25 million.

The new filings also clarified that Kushner also has a $5million to $25 million stake in a $800 million real estate tech start-up that he co-founded with his brother, Joshua.

According to Kushner’s lawyer, the omission of assets was due to “an administrative error” at Kushner companies. He further added that it was “very normal” for financial disclosures to be revised.

"Jared and Ivanka have followed each of the required steps in their transition from private citizens to federal officials. The Office of Government Ethics has certified Jared's financial disclosure, reflecting its determination that his approach complies with federal ethics laws," said Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s attorney.

The revision comes days after Kushner updated his security clearance disclosures to add more than 100 foreign contacts. The disclosures also come at a time as he faces renewed questions his conflict of interest due to his vast business holdings.

Kushner’s wife and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, also filed new assets and revealed that she earned at least $13 million income last year from her various business holdings.

Since the beginning of 2016, the couple jointly earned at least $100 million and hold at least $206 million in combined assets.

The sheer number of updates by the couple surprised Clay Johnson, who served as President George W. Bush's director of presidential personnel.

"The way we ran it ... is that the general direction to all nominees is tell us what we ask for now. We will then stand behind you whatever may come in. But there are to be no surprises," said Johnson.

