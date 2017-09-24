Irony Alert: Jared Kushner Used Private Email For Official Business

“Fewer than a hundred emails … were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account.”

Attacking former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for using her personal email account to handle official government business when she was secretary of state became one of the favorite talking points for President Donald Trump and his cronies during the vicious election cycle last year.

Then-Republican frontrunner routinely criticized Clinton for her actions, prompting his supporters to come up with the infamous “Lock her up!” chant – even though the FBI extensively investigated her and found no criminal wrongdoing.

It will not be wrong to say the scandal actually cost Clinton the election.

Ironically, only a little over nine months into the presidency, the chaotic Trump administration seems to be grappling with a similar problem. The perpetrator in this case is no one but the husband of president’s favorite daughter and one of his senior White House advisers: Jared Kushner.

Yes, one of the silent masterminds behind Trump’s election victory, Kushner, allegedly used a private email account he set up last December to correspond with other members of the administration about official White House business. As the Politico reports, he is one of several aides who used their private email accounts for government matters, but so far, he is the one who matters the most.

“Kushner uses his private account alongside his official White House email account, sometimes trading emails with senior White House officials, outside advisers and others about media coverage, event planning and other subjects, according to four people familiar with the correspondence. POLITICO has seen and verified about two dozen emails,” wrote the publication.

However, it is unclear if the presidential son-in-law shared any classified information through his private email account.

“Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business,” said Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Kushner, according to Politico. “Fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address.”

At a time when Kushner, along with several former and current members of Trump’s team, is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly colluding with Russia, this new scandal could probably make things a bit more complicated.

