Jared Kushner Has Reportedly Voted As A Woman For 8 Years

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's New York voting records list his gender as female.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and the senior White House adviser apparently forgot his gender while registering to vote, according to screen grabs of records from the New York State Board of Elections published by Wired.

According to public records, Kushner checked the box marked “female “while listing his gender when he registered to vote in New York in 2009.

Yes, you read that correct. Kushner has been voting as woman for eight years.

Kushner, who is a subject of the FBI’s inquiry for allegedly colluding with Russians in the 2016 presidential elections, and who is apparently going to negotiate peace between Israel and Palestine, is so incompetent, he couldn’t even list his gender properly in a voter registration form.

“Kushner can’t even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it’s a mystery why anyone thinks he’s somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East,” said American Bridge spokesman Brad Bainum, slamming Kushner’s ineptitude. “Would anyone but the president’s son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched a security clearance form?”

So what is behind this gender bender? Is Kushner really so incompetent that he can't take the time to properly fill out an official document?

Kushner is the only one to answer these questions. However, considering how he “inadvertently” omitted 77 assets from his security clearance disclosure, it is quite possible he could make this mistake as well.

Kushner, the man who is believed to be behind the firing of Steve Bannon, has been assigned with ever-expanding government roles, even though he had no prior experience.

Perhaps next time he will fill out forms with some presence of mind. That might make things a little less complicated and help him avoid from committing any “inadvertent” mistakes in the future.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst