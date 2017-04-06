Let’s Talk About The White House’s Two ‘Rival’ West Wing Factions

They might be trying to “work out” their differences but the latest rift between the two aides has exposed how deeply divided Donald Trump’s White House is.

Following the alleged rift between Trump’s two top aides, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, the two reportedly met at the request of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to sort out their differences.

"We gotta work this out," Trump told the pair at a recent Mar-a-Lago gathering, according to a White House official. "Cut it out."

However, while that happens, one thing that was previously only suspected is now out in the open: Trump’s White House is deeply divided – and has been for quite some time now.

As per media leaks on the issue over the past few months, it appears the West Wing has two factions; one under Bannon and the other led by Kushner.

Bannon’s camp reportedly comprises of immigration hardliners and white nationalists like Attorney-General Jeff Sessions and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.

The second faction, the Kushner camp, is a Goldman Sachs club, including people like Gary Cohn, the national economics adviser and a registered Democrat who donated to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, and Dina Powell, an Egyptian-born deputy national security adviser who worked with the Bush administration.

It is believed Bannon, a self-proclaimed white nationalist and wannabe Christian militia leader, fears Kushner could seeks to fill the White House with “establishment Republican types” and “liberal Democrats,” according to The Guardian.

“There is a power struggle,” a Trump associate told the paper. “I think Bannon is suffering very badly from the fact that he has done nothing to bring other Trump allies into the White House.”

“I’m sure Steve Bannon’s politics are vaguely embarrassing to Jared and Ivanka when they go to these tony parties on the upper west side,” the source added.

In addition, Axios states the Bannon camp believes “liberals staged a coup and will turn Trump into a conventional squish who betrays the very voters who brought him to power.”

In fact, Bannon despises Kushner so much he even called him a “cuck” and a “globalist”, The Daily Beast reported, quoting several Trump administration officials.

"He actually said 'cuck,' as in 'cuckservative,'" they said.

The two White House aides might be trying to sort out differences, for now, but the infighting is out in the open now, which suggests Trump not only is not in control of his policies but he also has no control over his own administration – and the effects of it go way beyond the two men, as per Politico.

"As we get further away from Inauguration Day, it is very obvious that no one cares what happens to the people who worked for the campaign or who have loyalty to the president. The swamp is winning the battle. And longtime campaign staffers are proving to be the first casualties."