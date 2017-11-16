Jared Kushner Withheld Emails About WikiLeaks And Russia, Senators Say

Jared Kushner reportedly received and forwarded emails about WikiLeaks and “Russian backdoor overture,” but did not turn them over to the Senate committee.

Looks like President Donald Trump’s eldest son may not be the only one from his close circle to have been involved with WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign trail.

Mere days after Donald Trump Jr. made headlines for having been in direct contact with the anti-privacy organization during the presidential elections and occasionally doing the organization’s bidding, the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee are claiming the president’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, also got some emails concerning the so-called transparency group, which he conveniently failed to disclose.

Kushner reportedly received and forwarded emails about WikiLeaks and “a Russian backdoor overture,” but did not turn them over to the investigators last month as part of an ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. election.

“We appreciate your voluntary cooperation with the Committee’s investigation, but the production appears to have been incomplete,” committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein wrote in a letter to Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell.

The senators claimed there are “several documents that are known to exist but were not included” – including a September 2016 email regarding WikiLeaks, documents about "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite” Kushner allegedly forwarded to other campaign officials, along with any correspondence with ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn and head of Russian-American business group Sergei Millian.

“You also have not produced any phone records that we presume exist and would relate to Mr. Kushner’s communications,” the senators wrote, adding other witnesses – presumably campaign associates Kushner had forwarded the emails to – had provided the documents Kushner had copied them on.

“If, as you suggest, Mr. Kushner was unaware of, for example, any attempts at Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, then presumably there would be few communications concerning many of the persons identified,” the senators continued.

Kushner also reportedly failed to hand over the promised transcripts from his Senate and House Intelligence Committee hearings, investigating allegations about the Kremlin colluding with Trump campaign to sway the outcome of 2016 election.

Kushner apparently has until Nov. 27 to submit the missing records.

Meanwhile, Lowell issued a statement claiming Kushner had provided all pertinent documents.

“We provided the Judiciary Committee with all relevant documents that had to do with Mr. Kushner’s calls, contacts or meetings with Russians during the campaign and transition, which was the request,” he said. “We also informed the committee we will be open to responding to any additional requests and that we will continue to work with White House Counsel for any responsive documents from after the inauguration. We have been in a dialogue with the committee and will continue to do so as part of Mr. Kushner’s voluntary cooperation with relevant bipartisan inquiries.”

