GOPer Warns Woman 'May Go Missing' Over Anti-Confederate Sentiments

“They will go missing in the Okefenokee [swamp]. Too many necks they are red around here. Don’t say I didn’t warn you about ’em,”

So a GA State Rep told one of his black colleagues she would be murdered if she tried to go to South GA to get rid of confederate monuments pic.twitter.com/qEUJkDjOHD — Black Aziz Ansari ?? (@Freeyourmindkid) August 29, 2017

Republican state representative from Georgia, Jason C. Spencer, threatened a former African-American colleague of lynching and “going missing “after she expressed her distress over his confederate memorial sentiments.

Spencer posted a picture on Facebook with a confederate monument saying it represented the state’s history. That is when former Georgia Democratic State Rep. LaDawn Jones expressed her concern over his sentiments and the things escalated.

“This is Georgia’s history,” read the post, which accompanied a photo showing Spencer posing in front of a Jefferson Davis memorial.

Jones commented on the picture asking whether state tax dollars help pay for the upkeep of the memorial.

“Continue your quixotic journey into South Georgia and it will not be pleasant,” the Republican shot back. “The truth. Not a warning. I can guarantee you won’t be met with torches but something a lot more definitive.”

He further threatened Jones that people advocating for the removal of Confederate symbols will “go missing in the Okefenokee.”

“They will go missing in the Okefenokee [swamp]. Too many necks they are red around here. Don’t say I didn’t warn you about ’em,” he said.

Jones, who was taken aback with the threat, wrote, “Sounds like a threat of physical violence … is that what we are doing now? Desperate times call for desperate measures huh? Afraid of what is going to happen in southern GA? I saw those white supremacists crying when s*** really hit the fan.”

Jones has long been an advocate of removing confederate monuments. She also represented an Atlanta-based district from 2012 to 2016.

Spencer later clarified his words were not meant as a threat.

“She is from Atlanta – and the rest of Georgia sees this issue very differently. Just trying to keep her safe if she decided to come down and raise hell about the memorial in the back yards of folks who will see this as an unwelcome aggression from the left,” he asserted.

I believe he should at least be questioned thoroughly by the authorities. — Catherine (@Birdmischief) August 30, 2017

She needs to file charges. — Lynn Lavelle (@NCWineLady) August 30, 2017

That sounds like a death threat - and a clear violation of the 1st Amendment as a pubic official. I say it's time to go to court. — Molly (@mememoreme) August 30, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Bryan Woolston