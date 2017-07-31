Here's Why You Shouldn't Fall For Jeff Flake's Anti-Trump Essay

While the essay itself is spot-on, has Jeff Flake done anything to use his powers as U.S. Senator to check Donald Trump in any way?

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake is receiving a lot of praise after he criticized Donald Trump's presidency and accused the Republican Party of "losing its way."

In a scathing essay published in Politico this week, Flake called out fellow Republicans over their "an unnerving silence as instability has ensued" under Trump. But while the analysis itself is spot-on, has Jeff Flake done anything to use his powers as U.S. Senator to check Trump in any way?

Not really.

"To carry on in the spring of 2017 as if what was happening was anything approaching normalcy required a determined suspension of critical faculties. And tremendous powers of denial," he wrote.

Flake — whose new book "Conscience of a Conservative" — has not only criticized Trump for his "seeming affection for strongmen and authoritarians" and for his denial of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but also accused Republicans of enabling Trump.

"... Then the period of collapse and dysfunction set in, amplified by the internet and our growing sense of alienation from each other, and we lost our way and began to rationalize away our principles in the process," Flake further stated.

However, when it comes to enabling Trump, Flake is as guilty as his fellow GOPers. Case in point: When Republican Senators Ben Sasse and John McCain announced their opposition to president's nominee for trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, in May, Flake didn't join them. He also supported Trump's nomination for commerce secretary, Wall Street multibillionaire, Wilbur Ross.

Flake also supported big oil mogul Rex Tillerson for secretary of state.

So, when, in his essay, Flake says "Republicans need to stand up for institutions... that have served us well for more than two centuries," he is not exactly practicing what he is preaching.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters