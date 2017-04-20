Apparently, Jeff Sessions Doesn’t Think Hawaii Is A US State

The attorney general is apparently “amazed” how a judge “sitting on an island in the Pacific” blocked President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the racist and anti-immigrant chief law enforcement officer of the United who may have lied about his contacts with Russian officials during his Senate confirmation hearing, is apparently confused which country is Hawaii in.

In fact, the former Alabama senator believes Judge Derrick Watson, the federal judge from Hawaii who blocked President Donald Trump's xenophobic travel ban deeming it as unconstitutional religious discrimination, does not even have the authority to rule against the president’s executive order.

“We've got cases moving in the very, very liberal Ninth Circuit, who, they've been hostile to the order,” Sessions told conservative radio host Mark Levin earlier this week, according to CNN. “We won a case in Virginia recently that was a nicely-written order that just demolished, I thought, all the arguments that some of the other people have been making. We are confident that the President will prevail on appeal and particularly in the Supreme Court, if not the Ninth Circuit. So this is a huge matter. I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power.”

Does Sessions just not understand what a sovereign state is or is this just his inherent racism talking?

Two Democratic senators from Hawaii were among the first ones to slam the attorney general – the man once denied federal judgeship during the administration of President Ronald Reagan over the accusations of racial discrimination and prejudice.

Hey Jeff Sessions, this #IslandinthePacific has been the 50th state for going on 58 years. And we won’t succumb to your dog whistle politics — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 20, 2017

Mr. Attorney General: You voted for that judge. And that island is called Oahu. It's my home. Have some respect. https://t.co/sW9z3vqBqG — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 20, 2017

Hawaii’s Attorney General Doug Chin also released a statement criticizing both Sessions and Trump.

“President Trump previously called a federal judge in California a so-called judge. Now U.S. Attorney General Sessions appears to dismiss a federal judge in Hawaii as just a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific. Our Constitution created a separation of powers in the United States for a reason,” he said. “Our federal courts, established under article III of the Constitution, are co-equal partners with Congress and the President. It is disappointing AG Sessions does not acknowledge that.”

As for how the public felt about the U.S. attorney general’s comments, well, the reaction on Twitter pretty much sums it all up.

Sessions is "amazed" an "island in the Pacific" judge can block the travel ban. Just like how I'm "bewildered" a "racist elf" can be AG. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 21, 2017

Mrs. Coretta Scott King warned us of the dangers of @jeffsessions. Today he proved her right all over again. #IslandinthePacific — Grace M Torres Firpi (@gmtorresfirpi) April 20, 2017

Somebody PLEASE remind ignorant racist Jeff BEAUREGARD Sessions where the HELL Pearl Harbor took place. #IslandInThePacific pic.twitter.com/ul65cF08nm — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 20, 2017

#IslandInThePacific was the site of the most horrific attack on the U.S. until 9/11. An American flag flew. Not a Confederate one! Hick! — Steve G (@steveg1425) April 20, 2017

Reminder: 75 years + 2 days ago the US avenged Japan's attack on that #IslandInThePacific. https://t.co/5CX7GomM1D pic.twitter.com/LexiNT7pca — Joel A. L. Thomas (@AnAmericanRiver) April 20, 2017

We should let @jeffsessions know that New Mexico is a state too. Otherwise the wall might get built in the wrong place. #islandinthepacific https://t.co/PwBp9Y9nPM — Marty (@MeInCa) April 20, 2017

Just an #IslandinthePacific where ALL OF US - red and blue - stop to remember what we fought and died for. #PriceofFreedom pic.twitter.com/RiXGqP35iU — The Loyal Dissenters (@loyaldissenters) April 21, 2017

Wait, so did the birthers just not realize Hawaii was a state? #islandinthepacific — anna dyes her hair (@hapasareasian) April 20, 2017

I'll note for Jeff Sessions' benefit that the #IslandInThePacific, unlike his home state of Alabama, never tried to LEAVE the United States. — Chad (@RevDJEsq) April 20, 2017

Sessions’ remarks about Judge Watson, though extremely outrageous, should not have come as much of a surprise – after all, the United States currently has a sitting president called Federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was overseeing the case of his now-sealed Trump University, a “hater” and “Mexican” suggesting he was unqualified to do his job.

Well, the joke’s on Trump, because Curiel will now oversee the case of a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals who was deported to Mexico despite reportedly being granted protected status during former President Barack Obama’s administration.