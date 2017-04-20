© Reuters

Apparently, Jeff Sessions Doesn’t Think Hawaii Is A US State

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
The attorney general is apparently “amazed” how a judge “sitting on an island in the Pacific” blocked President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the racist and anti-immigrant chief law enforcement officer of the United who may have lied about his contacts with Russian officials during his Senate confirmation hearing, is apparently confused which country is Hawaii in.

In fact, the former Alabama senator believes Judge Derrick Watson, the federal judge from Hawaii who blocked President Donald Trump's xenophobic travel ban deeming it as unconstitutional religious discrimination, does not even have the authority to rule against the president’s executive order.

“We've got cases moving in the very, very liberal Ninth Circuit, who, they've been hostile to the order,” Sessions told conservative radio host Mark Levin earlier this week, according to CNN. “We won a case in Virginia recently that was a nicely-written order that just demolished, I thought, all the arguments that some of the other people have been making. We are confident that the President will prevail on appeal and particularly in the Supreme Court, if not the Ninth Circuit. So this is a huge matter. I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power.”

Does Sessions just not understand what a sovereign state is or is this just his inherent racism talking?

Two Democratic senators from Hawaii were among the first ones to slam the attorney general – the man once denied federal judgeship during the administration of President Ronald Reagan over the accusations of racial discrimination and prejudice.

 

 

Read More: Jeff Sessions Says Marijuana Is 'Only Slightly Less Awful' Than Heroin

Jeff Sessions

 Hawaii’s Attorney General Doug Chin also released a statement criticizing both Sessions and Trump.

“President Trump previously called a federal judge in California a so-called judge. Now U.S. Attorney General Sessions appears to dismiss a federal judge in Hawaii as just a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific. Our Constitution created a separation of powers in the United States for a reason,” he said. “Our federal courts, established under article III of the Constitution, are co-equal partners with Congress and the President. It is disappointing AG Sessions does not acknowledge that.”

As for how the public felt about the U.S. attorney general’s comments, well, the reaction on Twitter pretty much sums it all up.

Sessions’ remarks about Judge Watson, though extremely outrageous, should not have come as much of a surprise – after all, the United States currently has a sitting president called Federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was overseeing the case of his now-sealed Trump University, a “hater” and “Mexican” suggesting he was unqualified to do his job.

Well, the joke’s on Trump, because Curiel will now oversee the case of a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals who was deported to Mexico despite reportedly being granted protected status during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Read More: Jeff Sessions Planned To Call Immigrants ‘Filth’ At US-Mexico Border
Tags:
anti immigrant attorney general court derrick watson gonzalo p curiel jeff sessions muslim ban news racist ronald reagan travel ban trump administration trump ban united states white house
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.