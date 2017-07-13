© Reuters

Jeff Sessions Didn't Reveal His Russia Contacts - Got Clearance Anyway

by
editors
This isn't the first time Sessions have been accused of providing misleading and/or incomplete information about his contacts with the Russian government.

Jeff Sessions

It appears Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to report meetings with Russia's US ambassador on his security clearance application last year.

As per the heavily redacted pages of the SF-86 security clearance form, which requires senior government officials to disclose any foreign contacts, Sessions answered "no" to having any contact with any foreign government over the past seven years.

However, it later turned out to be allegedly false as reports emerged of Sessions' unreported meetings with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

 

Read More: Jeff Sessions Lied Under Oath About His Contacts With Russia

This isn't the first time Sessions have been accused of providing misleading and/or incomplete information about his contacts with the Russian government.

In May, CNN reported Sessions had two conversations with Russian envoys during the election campaign, but he lied to the Senate about it.

The report about Sessions committing errors on his clearance form comes around the same time The New York Times also reported Kushner didn’t disclose all his contacts with foreign nationals.

Despite both Sessions and Kushner omitting contacts with Russia on their clearance forms, somehow, both of them still have their - very - important jobs.

Read More: Trump Campaign Had At Least 18 Undisclosed Contacts With Russians
Tags:
attorney general donald trump jeff sessions justice department news president donald trump president trump russia russia investigation trump trump administration united states
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.