Jeff Sessions Didn't Reveal His Russia Contacts - Got Clearance Anyway

This isn't the first time Sessions have been accused of providing misleading and/or incomplete information about his contacts with the Russian government.

It appears Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to report meetings with Russia's US ambassador on his security clearance application last year.

As per the heavily redacted pages of the SF-86 security clearance form, which requires senior government officials to disclose any foreign contacts, Sessions answered "no" to having any contact with any foreign government over the past seven years.

However, it later turned out to be allegedly false as reports emerged of Sessions' unreported meetings with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Per DOJ spox, Kislyak not listed b/c Sessions "was instructed not to list meetings" he had as Senator with foreign dignitaries & their staff — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) July 13, 2017

In May, CNN reported Sessions had two conversations with Russian envoys during the election campaign, but he lied to the Senate about it.

The report about Sessions committing errors on his clearance form comes around the same time The New York Times also reported Kushner didn’t disclose all his contacts with foreign nationals.

Despite both Sessions and Kushner omitting contacts with Russia on their clearance forms, somehow, both of them still have their - very - important jobs.