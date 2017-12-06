Christians Burn Trump Posters In Bethlehem Over Jerusalem Announcement

The embattled city is home to key religious sites sacred to Judaism, Islam and Christianity, especially in East Jerusalem.

Palestinian Christians in Bethlehem took to the streets, burning pictures of U.S. President Donald Trump after he finally confirmed he will be recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

In response, leaders of Muslim countries, including Turkey, Egypt Jordan and Saudi Arabia, warned Trump of "dangerous consequences," as the embattled city is home to key religious sites sacred to Islam, along with Judaism and Christianity.

For Palestinians, however, the matter doesn't only concern religion, but also national identity.

Read More Declaring Jerusalem Israel's Capital Could Ignite Bloodshed And Chaos

In 1948, when Israel came into being, Christians in Palestine comprised around 18 percent of the population. Now, it has been reduced to two percent. Just like Palestinian Muslims, Palestinian Christians have also been robbed of their land and evicted from their homes in areas illegally occupied by Israel.

Therefore, by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the United States will not only deny the rights of Palestinian Muslims but also Christians, who are, apparently, the fastest shrinking segment of Israel’s population.

"Jerusalem, Palestine's heart, is not up to negotiations," read one of the anti-Trump signs carried by a protester in Bethlehem.

On social media websites, such as Twitter, many pointed out how Israel discriminates against Palestinians, regardless of their religion, and how Trump's recent decision could affect the cause of Palestinian Christians.

my palestinian christian grandfather watched his palestinian christian neighbor get MURDERED with his own eyes for not surrendering his house. don't u DARE tell me that israel cares about christianity. israel cares about erasing the identity of palestinians regardless of religion https://t.co/7eBFgIMc8R — natoosh fatoosh (@lebturk) December 6, 2017

Trump moving the U.S embassy to Jerusalem will have severe consequences for Palestinian Christians. The creation of "Israel" saw Zionists ethnically cleanse over 100k native Christians, tens of Christian villages destroyed, ancient churches razed. You don't care about Christians! https://t.co/IyZYD2MaEv — jordan (@jrdnrzk) December 6, 2017

Christmas time is approaching and Palestinian CHRISTIANS cannot celebrate in the holy city because Israel didn’t give them permits. Republican Americans only use the struggle of Middle Eastern Christians to further their own agenda while helping kill off Christians. — Nadia Daniali (@nadia_daniali) December 6, 2017

Read More Trump And Netanyahu Share A Kiss On West Bank Wall Mural

Thumbnail / Banner : MUSA AL SHAER/AFP/Getty Images