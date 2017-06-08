Jewish Nurse Breastfeeds Palestinian Baby After Mom Injured In Crash

After the Palestinian boy's mother was seriously injured in a crash, a Jewish pediatric nurse did not hesitate when approached by the boy's aunts.

While their leaders continue to fight over their differences, many common Israelis and Palestinians refuse to do the same, coming together to help each other in meaningful ways.

On June 2, a Palestinian couple from the West Bank and their baby were involved in a car accident that unfortunately claimed the father's life. The mother was seriously wounded, suffering a major head injury. The nine-month-old baby boy Yaman who thankfully didn't suffer any major injuries was left without any means to feed himself. Thanks to Jewish nurse Ula Ostrowski-Zak, that wasn't the case for long, Yahoo reports.

Dünyay? iyilik kurtaracak: Yahudi Ula Ostrowski-Zak, babas? kazada ölen annesi a??r yaralanan Filistinli bebe?i emzirdi: pic.twitter.com/mPgxfjVm0N — Selcuk Eren (@selcukerennn) June 8, 2017

After being taken to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem for treatment, as his mother was in no condition to breastfeed him, his aunts tried to bottle feed the crying Yaman to no success. Seeing Jewish pediatric nurse Ostrowski-Zak on shift, they asked her for help.

Ostrowski-Zak is a mom herself and is currently breastfeeding her own child. Upon hearing about the incident, she did not hesitate and promptly volunteered. In no time, the little baby wasn't crying any longer.

“They asked me if I could help them find someone who would breastfeed the baby,” Ostrowski-Zak told reporters. “As a nursing mother, I didn’t hesitate and suggested that I do it myself.”



As she worked in the pediatric emergency room, Ostrowski-Zak would nurse Yaman every now and then, feeding him a total of five times throughout her shift. “His aunts embraced me and thanked me. They were really surprised and told me that no Jewish women would agree to nurse a Palestinian baby they did not know,” she said. “His aunts were surprised that a Jew agreed to breastfeed him, but I told them that every mother would do it.”



Afraid the child wouldn't have anyone to feed him after her shift was over, the nurse posted to a local Facebook group of nursing mothers about little Yaman.



“Within two hours I received more than a thousand likes and responses from women who volunteered to help, women who were willing to travel even from Haifa to breastfeed him,” she said.



While the child will soon be released to his grandparents, he will continue to be breastfed by one of his aunts. His mother, on the other hand, is still recovering. According to Yahoo, she's in serious condition.



While we hope Yaman's mother is able to fully recover, we're also glad to see people stepping in to help without hesitation — regardless of their backgrounds and religion.