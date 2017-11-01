Trump’s Pick For NASA Blames The Sun For Global Warming

Jim Bridenstine did not say to what extent human activities caused climate change. He did, however, blame the sun.

In September, President Donald Trump picked Rep. Jim Bridenstine, (R-OK) to lead NASA. Since then, it has been widely assumed that he would be confirmed without too much fuss.

However, during his confirmation hearing by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), a former astronaut, made it abundantly clear why Bridenstine would be anything but suitable for the job.

“Your service to the country is commendable, but does not make you qualified to lead NASA,” said Nelson, referring to Bridenstine’s fighter pilot past.

If confirmed, the Republican would be one of the very few NASA administrators with no background in science. That poses a problem since one of the key issues that matter greatly in management of the space agency is climate science.

The satellites by NASA are the biggest data providers for the study of climate change. However, Bridenstine has backed legislations that would result in cutting off funds for these programs. He also demanded an apology from former President Barack Obama in 2013 for allegedly spending too much money on research on climate change.

In answering a question about this core issue, Bridenstine admitted he believes humans play a role in climate change.

“I believe carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas, I believe that humans have contributed to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” the Republican answered Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

He, however, did not elaborate about the extent to which he thinks humans are responsible. He also said that other factors played a much bigger role in global warming than greenhouses gases, like suncycles.

So, now they are blaming the sun.

NASA, however, has been very precise about the importance of humans in causing climate change. Its website cites the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which suggests there is a “95% probability that human activities over the past 50 years have warmed our planet.”

It also says “the sun doesn't appear to be responsible for the warming trend observed over the past several decades.”

This kind of evasive tactics has been employed by many right-wing politicians who do not want to be called out for their skepticism about man-made climate change but also don’t want responsibility for fixing the planet.

The heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, Scott Pruitt and Rick Perry, respectively, who have both been rolling back regulations to reduce carbon footprints, also took the very same slippery approach during their hearings earlier this year.

A report by U.N. World Meteorological Organization warned earlier this week revealed currently levels of CO2 in the atmosphere are the highest in 800,000 years. It is also an indisputable fact that the year 2016 was the warmest on record followed by the previous two years.

Trump’s cronies may not believe in climate change but that does not mean it isn’t happening.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters, Ajay Verma