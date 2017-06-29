JK Rowling Slams Trump’s Character With Historical Quote

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power,” J.K. Rowling tweeted.

Author J.K. Rowling is now also on the list of people who have condemned President Donald Trump for his most recent un-presidential behavior on Twitter.

Its old news that there’s no love lost between the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” — Joe Scarborough and his fiancée Mika Brzezinski — and the president. However, Trump took his antagonism to a whole new level when he insulted Brzezinski’s looks and intellect in an unmistakably misogynistic tweet.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The comments did not sit well with many people, including the super-famous author of “Harry Potter” who fired back at Trump, not with a crude comeback but with a sophisticated rejoinder.

Rowling paired together the two offensive tweets by the president and then captioned them with a profound quote, which she attributed to United States’ 16th president Abraham Lincoln.

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power,” the tweet read.

'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2017

There is some disagreement over the quote’s origin with some believing the words were spoken by a 19th century jurist Bob Ingersoll, instead of Lincoln.

No matter the history of the quote, anyone with brains can understand what a rebuke it was for Trump.

Rowling’s tweet was liked more than 128,000 times and retweeted by more than 51,000 people at the time of writing this.

Rowling certainly knows what makes up a man’s character.

In “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” the author came up with something of the same effect when she wrote Sirius Black as saying, “If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals.”

It seems now we know where Rowling got her inspiration from.