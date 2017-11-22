Republican Threatens To Report Woman After Sending Her Lewd Photos

“I will be completely straight with you. I am ready if I have to, I don’t want to, but I should take all this crap to the Capitol Hill Police.”

A nude photo of Texas Rep. Joe Barton circulated on social media prompting the Republican to apologize. However, he said he has no plans to resign from his position over the scandal.

An anonymous Twitter account posted an explicit photo of the 68-year-old Republican, forcing him to confirm it was him in the picture.

“While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down,” he said in a statement.

Soon after the apology, it emerged that in 2015, Barton had threatened a woman, who had his sexually explicit media, to report her to Capitol Police in fear that she might expose his behavior and it might “negatively affect” his career.

While speaking to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity, the woman said that she was in contact with Barton for five years. She added that it began when she commented on his Facebook page in 2011.

After that Barton began sending her sexually explicit photos which lead to a few intimate physical encounters. During that period, the woman came to know that the Republican had sexual contacts with several other women too.

When Barton got to know about the woman’s communications with other women, he called her and mentioned that he would report her to Capitol Police.

“I want your word that this ends. I will be completely straight with you. I am ready if I have to, I don’t want to, but I should take all this crap to the Capitol Hill Police and have them launch an investigation. And if I do that, that hurts me potentially big time,” he said in the recording.

To that the woman responded, “Why would you even say that to me? The Capitol Hill police? And what would you tell them, sir?”

“I would tell them that I had a three-year undercover relationship with you over the Internet that was heavily sexual and that I had met you twice while married and had sex with you on two different occasions and that I exchanged inappropriate photographs and videos with you that I wouldn’t like to be seen made public, that you still apparently had all of those and were in position to use them in a way that would negatively affect my career. That’s the truth,” said Barton.

The woman added that the she had no intention of releasing the photos to make his position questionable.

While responding to the sound recording, Barton said, “This woman admitted that we had a consensual relationship. When I ended that relationship, she threatened to publicly share my private photographs and intimate correspondence in retaliation. As the transcript reflects, I offered to take the matter to the Capitol Hill Police to open an investigation. Today, the Capitol Police reached out to me and offered to launch an investigation and I have accepted. Because of the pending investigation, we will have no further comment.”

Barton joined the House in 1985 and is currently the longest serving Congressman from Texas.

