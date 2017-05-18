Trump’s Pick For FBI Director Benefits Trump, Not The FBI

According to reports, Joe Lieberman, the former Democratic vice presidential nominee, is Trump’s top pick to fill in for the now-fired FBI director James Comey.

Former senator and vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman is in the running for FBI director, after President Donald Trump fired James Comey suddenly.

“We're very close to an FBI director,” Trump said. When inquired whether Lieberman was among the final picks, his response was positive.

Though the 75-year-old has never served as a law enforcement agent or federal prosecutor, he is probably among the list of finalists because of his support for the president for some of his bizarre rhetoric.

The FBI director is appointed for a 10-year term, and Lieberman’s age is a bit concerning, apart from his lack of all the conventional qualifications required from the agency chief.

The former senator was a longtime democrat who ran alongside Democrat Al Gore in 2000. After four years before he became independent and ran for president — as a Democrat — but failed.

As of now, he serves as a special counsel at the Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP law firm – a company founded by Marc Kasowitz, who happens to be Trump’s lawyer on several lawsuits. Apart from this connection, which troubles many Democrats, Lieberman has many things in common with Trump.

Lieberman on Trump’s immigration ban:

He was in favor of Trump’s executive order temporarily banning Muslims from a majority of Muslim countries.

"I appreciate that President Trump has gone from what during the campaign sounded like a possible ban on Muslims coming into America, which would have been unacceptable, I think unconstitutional, to making a judgment that there are certain countries from which people are more likely to be coming in here to do us damage, and therefore we ought to keep them out," said the former chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Lieberman defended Trumps’ controversial pick for Israel ambassador:

He defended Trump, the then president-elect, in opposing the nuclear deal with Iran and supported his controversial pick for ambassador to Israel, David Freidman. He believed Trump was willing to play a part to solve the Israel-Palestine conflict, though the media mogul conveniently pushed Israel under the bus to please Netanyahu and disagreed with the two-state solution.

His relationship with Democrats is damaged:

Lieberman's onetime colleagues turned against him after he opposed to some of former president Barack Obama's agenda relating to foreign policy and national security issues, such as his nuclear deal with Iran, in his late Senate career. Lieberman first backed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 elections, but encouraged Democrats to work with Trump after he won the bid for presidency.

Lieberman destroyed the Medicare buy-in:

He opposed a Democratic proposal to extend Medicare to people 55 years of age and older. This was a huge setback for liberals, who were infuriated with Lieberman’s rejection. He was against the idea of expanding Medicare and abandoned any new government insurance plan.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters