MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: Steve Bannon Is President, Not Trump

Who’s the real president of the United States?

Not Donald Trump, according to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

So, who is running the country?

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, apparently.

Following Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw U.S. out of the Paris accord on climate change, Scarborough referred to TIME Magazine’s February cover, saying Trump is only a figurehead – the real power lies with Bannon.

“What we saw yesterday is that ... Time Magazine was right,” Scarborough said. “Steve Bannon is president of the United States.”

"He has gone in. Donald Trump doesn't know anything about policy. Donald Trump doesn't know anything about politics. Donald Trump doesn't know anything about anything. He can get up and give a good speech. You listen to him talk about any topic and he wanders from sentence to sentence to sentence. So Steve Bannon is now the President of the United States. And that was more clear yesterday than ever before."

Also, addressing the reported rift between Bannon and Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, Scarborough suggested the leaks linking Kushner to Russia were Bannon’s doing.

“Steve Bannon was running around from—according to my sources, bragging to journalists a month and a half ago that he didn’t have to worry about Kushner and he was going to sideline Kushner because of Russia, that he had information on the Russian investigation, and that he was going to sideline Jared Kushner,” the MSNBC host said.

This isn’t the first time Bannon has been called the de-facto leader of the U.S.

Ever since he Trump downgraded military chiefs of staff to give a National Security Council seat to Bannon, there have been rumors that the former Breitbart head was actually controlling the White House, not Trump.