Joel Osteen Doppelganger Successfully Fools Fans At Joel Osteen Event

A man impersonated Joel Osteen, the millionaire pastor who initially refused to open doors to Hurricane Harvey victims, at one of his events and the results were hilarious.

Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen has some of the most devoted fans in this world. Why else would they continue to adore him despite his now-infamous hesitation to provide shelter to hurricane victims in Houston.

However, even though his followers love him unconditionally, they can't recognize him in public.

Case in point: Michael Klimkowski, of the comedy group Dabs Den, bears an uncanny resemblance to Osteen. The comedian decided to put this likeness to some use and entered an Osteen event at Inglewood, California.

Several fans surrounded Klimkowski and some even took selfies with him.

“I’ve got these long arms,” Klimowski tells a fan with whom he took a photo. “I’m 6’3 — Jesus was 5’5.”

“I think we should try to get you onstage,” someone offers.

While it was a treat watching Osteen's fans passing Klimkowski as Osteen, the millionaire pastor's security was not happy with the gag.

AV Club reports Osteen's security personnel threatened Klimkowski and his staff members with jail. However, Reggie Henke, one of the comedy troupe's members said the “real police” found the prank hilarious.

“Especially because Mike, our ‘Joel,’ never really dropped character and kept getting approached by ‘fans’ even as we were detained," Henke said.

Osteen, a famed Houston televangelist with a net worth of $40 million, made headlines recently when he initially refused to provide Hurricane Harvey flood victims shelter, citing rising water levels. However, soon enough, people started posting photos of the street on which Lakewood Church is situated, showing a distinct lack of flooding at Osteen's church doors.

After receiving outrage and disgust from across the country over his decision, Osteen opened the doors of his huge church, saying he didn't agree the first time because, "... the city didn't ask us to become a shelter."

Read More Pastor Responds After Shutting Megachurch Doors On Flood Survivors

Thumbnail credits : Reuters Video Grab