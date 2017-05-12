John Guandolo, A Notorious Islamophobe, Is Set To Train AZ Cops

Former FBI agent who helped draft the original ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ Bill is about the train cops in Arizona.

A disgraced former FBI agent who has made a career out of bashing Muslims and Islam is all set to host a training event for police officers in Maricopa County, Arizona.

John Guandolo, former FBI agent, is considered to be a conspiracy theorist and is also accused of being anti-Muslim. Previously, he has made some downright bizarre claims. In one instance he stated that mosques "don't have a First Amendment right to do anything." He produced a video claiming that a Delaware imam who touched his nose during the Pledge of Allegiance was signaling "civilizational jihad."

That is not all, he claimed in 2015 that then-CIA Director John Brennan was “a Muslim who converted to Islam while stationed in Saudi Arabia.He has also gone so far as to say the teachings of Islam are the same used by ISIS.

It was also revealed by CAIR that Guandolo drafted a bill which was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, “The Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act,” which aims to designate the Egyptian religious-political group a terrorist organization and ban its affiliates in the U.S.

He now runs a “strategic and operational training & consulting” group named Understanding the Threat. He travels the country and trains officers at every level of government how to seek out terrorist cells in their area. His trainings instead serve as anti-Muslim witch-hunts that target local Muslim leaders.

Now people are outraged and are bashing Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery and Mesa Police Chief Michael Dvorak for spending taxpayers’ money on a training from an anti-Muslim host. A MoveOn.org petition is demanding the county to cancel the training program.

The training course is a three-day program which is slated to start on May. 16.

In 2014, Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery spent close to $40,000 in public money to bring Guandolo in for training.

