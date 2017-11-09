John Kelly Reportedly Tried To Expel Thousands Of Hondurans From US

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke had already decided to extend the temporary residency permits of the some 57,000 Hondurans living in the U.S.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has been exposed for trying to have thousands of Honduran immigrants expelled from the country.

According to The Daily Beast, Kelly called acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke on Monday to urge her to expel the immigrants. Alas, Duke was readying to extend their resident permits at the time and refused to go back on her decision.

“As with many issues, there were a variety of views inside the administration on a policy. The Acting Secretary took those views and advice [on] the path forward for [Temporary Protected Status] and made her decision based on the law,” said Jonathan Hoffman, a DHS spokesman.

Duke reportedly deemed the call a politically motivated intrusion, while the White House maintains Kelly’s actions were in response to “Duke’s lack of decisiveness.”

According to The Washington Post, President Donald Trump’s administration has been on a mission against the Temporary Protected Status program — which has allowed the some 57,000 Hondurans and 2,500 Nicaraguans to reside in the United States since 1998 after Hurricane Mitch hit Central America — as they argue that a program meant to be temporary shouldn't be used to grant long-term residency in the country.

Kelly reportedly told Duke that her decision to extend the residency permits of the Hondurans delays the government’s decision on the TPS program and “prevents our wider strategic goal” on immigration.

However, administration officials reportedly revealed that Kelly’s underlying motive behind pressuring Duke was that he didn’t want his handpicked nominee for DHS Secretary, Kirstjen M. Nielsen, to be burdened with potentially uncomfortable questions about TPS at her confirmation hearing.

Nielsen is Kelly's "right-hand man," so to speak as she was formerly his chief of staff when he ran the DHS between January and July. She will, without a doubt, move forward with the Trump administration's agenda to crush immigrant rights, thrusting non-white travelers into a real-life nightmare. Duke's decision has simply bought the Honduran immigrants a little more time before facing the inevitable.

“He was persistent, telling her he didn’t want to kick the can down the road, and that it could hurt [Nielsen’s] nomination,” said one administration official of Kelly’s urgent call from Japan where he was traveling with Trump.

Despite his attempt to sway her, Duke remained steadfast. “She was angry. To get a call like that from Asia, after she’d already made the decision, was a slap in the face.”

If the reported details of Kelly's call are true and accurate, he completely disregarded the fact that tens of thousands of people, who have been living and working in the country for at least two decades, would have their entire lives turned upside down, and asked Duke to expel them to save his DHS secretary nominee from the hassle of answering a few tough questions.

This is yet another example showing everything that this administration does is self-serving, calculating, and politically motivated.