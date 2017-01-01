Former US Secretary Of State John Kerry: Israel Doesn't Want Peace

The United States' former top diplomat can be heard saying in a recording that the Israeli government doesn't want peace because they don't want a Palestinian state.

Throughout his term as the U.S. secretary of state, John Kerry tried and failed to come up with even one working peace agreement to help resolve the intractable Israeli-Palestinian standoff.

And while one can argue over the causes, Kerry, for his part, had figured out the guilty party, at least according to recently released audio by Israel-based Channel 10.

In a series of recordings, the former U.S. secretary of state blamed the Israeli government for causing hindrance in the way of the Middle East peace process while lauding the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to nonviolence in the wake of alleged attacks in the fall of 2015.

“The Palestinians have done an extraordinary job of remaining committed to nonviolence. And in fact when the [knife] intifada took place they delivered non-violence in the West Bank,” Kerry can be heard saying.

“This is overlooked by the general [Israeli] population because it is not a topic of discussion. Why? Because the majority of the cabinet currently in the current Israeli government has publicly declared they are not ever for a Palestinian state,” he continues.

The concerns expressed by Kerry in the recordings, reportedly at a conference in Dubai in 2016, are not unfounded, though.

Despite his several - hollow - promises to work on a resolution to end the decades-long conflict, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear he is not interested in allowing Palestinians to establish their own state.

In the recordings, Kerry mentioned how the Israeli leadership was ultimately responsible for the stalemate.

“That is not leadership,” he said. “If you don’t have leaders who don’t want to make peace, if the equation doesn’t change, I’ll be amazed if within the next 10 years if we don’t see some young [Palestinian] leader come along who says we have tried non-violence for the last 30 years and look, it hasn’t gotten us anything."

The United Nations has declared the Israeli settlements, currently being built on Israeli-occupied Palestinian land, illegal. However, showing no concern for international law, whatsoever, the expansion has continued under Netanyahu's watch. Not just that; Israeli authorities are continuously bulldozing Palestinian villages while Israeli armed and law-enforcement forces are forcibly expelling Palestinians from their homes.

All of this, understandably, has not only slowed down the prospects of a peace agreement between the two parties but also deteriorated the situation.

Read More Here Is What You Need To Know About Illegal Israeli Settlements

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters