Sen. John McCain Subtly Mentions Draft-Dodger Trump's ‘Bone Spurs’

President Donald Trump reportedly received five military draft deferments, including one involving a doctor saying he had bone spurs.

TONIGHT - @SenJohnMcCain talks about the Vietnam War's legacy on C-SPAN, at 6 & 10pm ET. pic.twitter.com/WnZT0n8Mcn — American History TV (@cspanhistory) October 22, 2017

In a recent interview, Sen. John McCain took an indirect swipe at President Donald Trump without naming him while talking about the Vietnam War draft.

McCain, a Vietnam veteran who was shot, captured and held for more than five years as a prisoner of war, subtly talked about the president's five draft evasions, including one involving a doctor saying he had bone spurs in 1968.

“One aspect of the (Vietnam) conflict, by the way, that I will never ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say they had a bone spur," McCain told C-SPAN3, American History TV, indirectly slamming the president, in an interview about the Vietnam War. "That is wrong. That is wrong. If we are going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve."

McCain further commented the Vietnam War revealed the country, needs to have a "strategy and a capability to win" before getting involved in a conflict.

"It really split our society in a way that we sometimes forget. Mass arrests, demonstrations, Chicago, that all of us can look back and see on C-SPAN," he said. "It was a tumultuous time and most of it was bred by the conflict."

The U.S. had drafted 300,000 men in the military in 1968 to fight in Vietnam.

"I had a doctor that gave me a letter — a very strong letter on the heels," Trump told the New York Times in 2016, adding that the condition eventually "healed up." POTUS was allowed deferments because his doctor said he had heel spurs, calcium buildups in the foot that cause protrusions.

The Vietnam War has been a bone of contention between the senator and the president since 2016 when Trump ridiculed McCain's military service by quipping, "I like people who weren’t captured."

A lot of people don't believe Trump's bone spurs story though:

Very sad to hear that President Trump’s bone spurs have flared up, and that he might have to sit out another war, on the golf course. — Kevin Ooo (@RockLawyerKevin) October 23, 2017

Draft dodger @realDonaldTrump, does getting pissed on ease the pain of your bone spurs? — Heath Cullens (@hcullens) October 23, 2017

Headline should read. "Trump Dodge draft 5 times because he said he had bone spurs" — Cali (@calikal69) October 23, 2017

LYIN'TRUMP had no bone spurs, just cowardice!!MCCAIN real American hero even in politics.Disgusting. Fox became anti American for LYIN'TRUMP — gb (@garybretthauer) October 23, 2017

Bone spurs his arse. Children died with broken bones, limps, and can't shoot a gun. — Very Big/Bad \/\/olf (@Very_Big_Bad) October 23, 2017

McCain mocks Trump’s deferment ‘bone spurs’

People are saying Trump didn’t watch PBS’s ‘Vietnam’ because just the name makes his feet hurt — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) October 22, 2017

I didn't realize Trump got a draft deferment for #bonespurs, I assumed it was for his abnormally tiny hands. — chaplinlives (@chaplinlives) October 23, 2017

On the plus side, my bone spurs miraculously healed as soon as the war ended. At 71, I'm still playing🏌️3X a week! https://t.co/lX3aAciNKy — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) October 23, 2017

BONE SPURS OR WAS HE BUSY BONING OTHER THINGS? COWARD, RAN WHEN HIS COUNTRY NEEDED HIM MOST...DODGED THE DRAFT 5X! pic.twitter.com/TjjTmEVgXo — UnitedWeStand (@CoreyVuu) October 23, 2017

@realDonaldTrump how are the bone spurs doing? They don’t seem to bother you when you are out golfing 🏌️ — Poet-laureate 🇺🇸 (@poetry4justice) October 23, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Charles Mostoller